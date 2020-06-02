Artworks Center for Contemporary Art in Loveland to Present Liminal: I Was. I Am. I Will Be.

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art is pleased to present Liminal: I was. I am. I will be., new work by Abbie Powell.

Liminal is a space of transition. I am fully in that space. And if we are all honest with ourselves, we are all in that space: deciding what feeds the soul, letting go of that which does not feed our souls. I feel as if the way the foothills pile up on themselves, each layer revealing and hiding a new reality every day, shows an intense generosity. I lose myself daily in the beauty of that landscape. This body of work captures my interpretation of that changing, elusive space, a space that is the transition point between the flatlands of the prairie of my youth, and the soaring heights of the mountaintops that represent the life I choose to fashion for myself moving forward. I was. I am. I will be.

Abbie R Powers is an installation, performance, and video artist working in silk, mixed media, the female figure, movement, and video projection. Hand-dyed expanses of silk reference the sublimity of the natural world, the intimacy of the figure, and the evanescence of our breath. The figure communicates through modern dance movement while digital video approaches the deeper conversation about what it means to be human.

Important dates:

Exhibition runs: June 12-July 25, 2020

Opening Reception: Online gallery available June 12

Artist Talk: Online June 25

Where:

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art, 310 North Railroad Avenue, Loveland, CO 80537

(970) 663-5555 | info@artworksloveland.org

About Artworks Center for Contemporary Art:

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art is a Colorado non-profit corporation and IRS 501 (c) (3) organization funded partially by donor contributions and based in Loveland, Colorado. It opened its doors in 2012 under the guidance and support of the Erion Foundation and Artworks Board. Artworks Loveland is located in the developing Railroad corridor of downtown Loveland Colorado, at 3rd Street and Railroad Avenue. Artworks Loveland’s two galleries and thirty studios are quickly becoming a hub for contemporary visual arts in northern Colorado. For additional information please visit www.artworksloveland.org.