Artworks Center Presents: 7th Annual Square Foot Auction and Absence and Presence by Anna Maria Botero

By Artworks Center for Contemporary Art

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art is pleased to present the opening of our 7th Annual Square Foot Fundraiser and Absence and Presence, a pop-up exhibition by Artworks artist, Ana Maria Botero on September 23 from 6-8 pm.

7th Annual Square Foot Auction

Thank you to everyone who participated and donated last year for our Square Foot Auction. We were able to hit our goal of $8,000, though this year we are going bigger and looking to reach our goal of $15,000! Not only does your support ensure that we continue to bring innovative contemporary exhibitions to Loveland, but it also helps us champion our growing community of resident artists here at Artworks. Your support continues to help us bring contemporary artists to the Loveland and Northern Colorado community along with providing subsidized studio space for our artists. We also have some amazing shows for the fall, Transcending the West and Eleanor Anderson (October 14- December 23) with the following year we will be exhibiting Women artists, ceramicists, and Indigenous Artists.

Join in for the opening gala, full of art, live music, snacks, and libations. Vintage attire is recommended and is $35 for entry though it is discounted to members. During the Gala, guests will be able to purchase work before the general public. Throughout the week and up until the closing party on September 30th the public will have the opportunity to bid on their favorite artwork starting at $200. The closing party will take place the following Friday, September 30 from 6 to 8 pm with the final silent auction and collectors taking home their new artwork that evening! Tickets are available for purchase on the website: artworksloveland.org.

Absence and Presence: Ana Maria Botero

Botero has been a studio artist at Artworks Center for Contemporary Art for five years. Botero’s pop-up show Absence and Presence will be open from September 23rd-30 from 6 pm to 8 pm.

“Art is a sense to me. It is a way of Perceiving. It is an emotional response to the relationship of Forms and the magic of the empty space that transcends and creates equilibrium.

“Space is the Breath of Art” _ Frank Lloyd Wright”

Artworks Center for Contemporary Art is a Colorado non-profit corporation and IRS 501 (c) (3) organization funded partially by donor contributions and based in Loveland, Colorado. It opened its doors in 2012 under the guidance and support of the Erion Foundation and Artworks Board. Artworks Loveland is located in the developing Railroad corridor of downtown Loveland Colorado, at 3rd Street and Railroad Avenue. Artworks Loveland’s two galleries and thirty studios are quickly becoming a hub for contemporary visual arts in northern Colorado. For additional information please visit www.artworksloveland.org.