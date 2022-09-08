Goodguys 24th Grundy Collector Car Insurance Colorado Nationals To Draw Thousands for Car Show

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the organizer of America’s favorite car shows, is returning to the Rockies for racing, awards, and family fun at the 24th Grundy Collector Car Insurance Colorado Nationals located at the Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland and presented by Griot’s Garage.

The event will feature thousands of custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics, and trucks up to 1997 from all over the country competing for industry-leading show prizes, a Specialty Auto Auction, autocross racing, live entertainment, local food, and vendors, plus additional activities for the whole family.

Dave Kindig from Kindig-It Design and MotorTrend TV’s Bitchin’ Rides will also be onsite for a Meet and Greet on Friday, Sept. 9, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. with the notable CF1 Roadster, the Pantera and a mystery ride at their Kindig-It Design Big Rig.

Friday, September 9 from 8 am until 5 pm

Saturday, September 10 from 8 am until 5 pm

Sunday, September 11 from 8 am until 3 pm

FEATURED ATTRACTIONS:

Over 2,000 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports, and trucks through ’97

Meet and Greet with Dave Kindig from Kindig-It Design and MotorTrend TV’s Bitchin’ Rides

AutoCross racing series, the LMC Truck “Western States” Shootout

Specialty Auto Auction (Friday preview 9 am – 5 pm / Saturday auction 8 am – 5 pm)

Burnout competition

All American Sunday welcoming American-made or powered vehicles of all years

Kids Zone including a FREE model “Make and Take” plus arts and crafts

Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition presented by Summit Racing

Live entertainment and a variety of food vendors

Huge swap meet with memorabilia, vintage parts, and accessories

Cars-4-Sale Corral

Model and pedal car display

Choice product giveaways

TICKET INFO:

Tickets to the main weekend event can be purchased at the gate or online at good-guys.com/cn.

General admission (ages 13+) Friday & Saturday – $25.00 Sunday – $20.00

Junior Admission (ages 7-12) – $10.00

Kids (ages 6 & under) – FREE

Veteran & active military discount – $5.00 off at the gate

Parking – FREE

For more information on the event and to purchase tickets visit good-guys.com/cn.