Goodguys 24th Grundy Collector Car Insurance Colorado Nationals To Draw Thousands for Car Show

Goodguys Rod & Custom Association, the organizer of America’s favorite car shows, is returning to the Rockies for racing, awards, and family fun at the 24th Grundy Collector Car Insurance Colorado Nationals located at the Ranch Events Complex, 5280 Arena Circle in Loveland and presented by Griot’s Garage.
The event will feature thousands of custom hot rods, muscle cars, restored classics, and trucks up to 1997 from all over the country competing for industry-leading show prizes, a Specialty Auto Auction, autocross racing, live entertainment, local food, and vendors, plus additional activities for the whole family.
Dave Kindig from Kindig-It Design and MotorTrend TV’s Bitchin’ Rides will also be onsite for a Meet and Greet on Friday, Sept. 9, from 3:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, Sept. 10, from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. with the notable CF1 Roadster, the Pantera and a mystery ride at their Kindig-It Design Big Rig.
Friday, September 9 from 8 am until 5 pm
Saturday, September 10 from 8 am until 5 pm
Sunday, September 11 from 8 am until 3 pm
FEATURED ATTRACTIONS:
- Over 2,000 rods, customs, classics, muscle cars, imports, and trucks through ’97
- Meet and Greet with Dave Kindig from Kindig-It Design and MotorTrend TV’s Bitchin’ Rides
- AutoCross racing series, the LMC Truck “Western States” Shootout
- Specialty Auto Auction (Friday preview 9 am – 5 pm / Saturday auction 8 am – 5 pm)
- Burnout competition
- All American Sunday welcoming American-made or powered vehicles of all years
- Kids Zone including a FREE model “Make and Take” plus arts and crafts
- Nitro Thunderfest Dragster Exhibition presented by Summit Racing
- Live entertainment and a variety of food vendors
- Huge swap meet with memorabilia, vintage parts, and accessories
- Cars-4-Sale Corral
- Model and pedal car display
- Choice product giveaways
TICKET INFO:
Tickets to the main weekend event can be purchased at the gate or online at good-guys.com/cn.
- General admission (ages 13+)
- Friday & Saturday – $25.00
- Sunday – $20.00
- Junior Admission (ages 7-12) – $10.00
- Kids (ages 6 & under) – FREE
- Veteran & active military discount – $5.00 off at the gate
- Parking – FREE
For more information on the event and to purchase tickets visit good-guys.com/cn.
