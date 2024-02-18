Bas Bleu Theatre Company Announces 3rd Season Mainstage Production “The Open House”

Bas Bleu Theatre Company of Fort Collins has announced the third mainstage production of its 31st Season, the clever and subversive dark comedy THE OPEN HOUSE by Pulitzer Prize finalist Will Eno.

The New York Times has called Eno, “A Samuel Beckett for the Jon Stewart generation” with a distinctive voice, “both wryly humorous and infused with a haunted awareness and compassion”.

THE OPEN HOUSE begins as Eno’s take on the archetypal family drama but cleverly evolves into something much more mysterious, dense with feeling, and ultimately hopeful.

THE OPEN HOUSE cast includes several Bas Bleu favorites, with Kevin Reifel, last seen in LOST IN YONKERS as the curmudgeonly Father, and Brian Hill from the Bas Bleu Halloween treat THE TURN OF THE SCREW as the wistful and ever-hopeful Uncle. Also featured are Kiernan Angley as the wary Son,

Leah Rohlfs as the wistful Daughter, and Corinne Wieben as Mother, both pungent and poignant in her observations as the family gathers to celebrate the Wedding Anniversary of Mother and Father.

The production is directed and designed by Jack Krause, who recently directed THE CHRISTIANS at Open Stage Theatre, working with inventive costume designer Stevie Jorgensen and award-winning lighting designer Brian Miller.

Winner of the Lucille Lortel Award for Outstanding Play and the Obie Award for Playwriting, THE OPEN HOUSE will be presented February 16th through March 10th at Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine Street in Fort Collins. Performances begin on Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. and at 2:30 p.m. for the Sunday matinees.

Tickets: $30/adult, $25/senior, $8/student, $6/Quest card (please contact the box office for details about this rate). There will be a Pay-What-You-Will/preview performance on Friday, November 24th. Tickets can be purchased at basbleu.org or by calling the box office at 970-498-8949.