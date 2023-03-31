BHA’s Recovery Cards Project Issues Call for Artists to Spotlight Importance of Recovery

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Recovery Cards Project issues a call for artists as part of its effort to expand the program with new designs from a diverse artist community, including artists in recovery. Created by Lift The Label, the Behavioral Health Administration’s (BHA) stigma reduction campaign, Recovery Cards Project works with artists to develop greeting cards that celebrate recovery, the efforts of those working to achieve it, and the people who support and encourage them every day.

Stigma is one of the main barriers keeping people from seeking treatment for a substance use disorder and/or recovery services. Recovery Cards Project was created to spotlight the importance of recovery.

“One of these cards might be just what a person in treatment or recovery, or their support system, needs to hear,” explains Charlotte Whitney, Deputy Communications Director, BHA. “All of our artists have a connection to recovery, and the recovery community offers input on the cards, telling us what they wish people would have said to them or what people did say to them that encouraged them when they were seeking recovery. The words are authentic and genuine which is what makes these cards so meaningful and successful.”

Recovery Cards Project Artist Profile

Through her personal experiences with addiction, Recovery Cards Project artist Madison Magor creates multimedia art that shares the dynamic beauty of mental health, harm reduction, and recovery. The Denver artist was inspired by brewing tea when creating her card, “Steep.” She explains, “The longer it sits, the better it gets. Letting love in can be hard sometimes. But, if you steep in it, you’ll start to feel better.” She joined the Recovery Cards Project after giving one of its free cards to a friend, a gesture that started an important dialogue that might not have happened otherwise.

How to Apply

Artists interested in joining Recovery Cards Project are invited to complete the form at recoverycardsproject.com and submit their information by April 2, 2023. Recovery Cards Project will select artists in May 2023 and expects to release new card designs in time for National Recovery Month in September. Artists will be compensated for their time and contributions that help to lift the recovery community through this project.

Where to get Recovery Cards

The BHA has sent over 98,000 free recovery cards to Colorado residents since September 2019. Colorado residents can order cards for free at RecoveryCardsProject.com. People can choose from cards in English and Spanish and for all types of support related to substance use disorder and recovery. The cards can be mailed or shared digitally via Facebook, Download, or Email.