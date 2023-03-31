Today’s Weather: 3/31/23

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 51F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be clear with gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 28F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.