Today’s Weather: 3/31/23

Hello Northern Colorado! Today we’ll see a mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 51F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Tonight will be clear with gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 28F. NNW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 33 49 50 26
Berthoud 1 49 52 29
Fort Collins 22 46 51 29
Greeley 12 51 51 26
Laporte 17 46 50 30
Livermore 28 47 45 30
Loveland 29 48 52 30
Red Feather Lakes 27 29 32 23
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 29 39 49 31
Wellington 25 47 49 28
Windsor 5 48 51 26
*As of March 31, 2023 10:00am

