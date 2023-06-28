Bike Fort Collins’ Bike Prom to Include Headliner West Side Joe & the Men of Soul

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Bike Prom, the annual bike-themed event celebrating all things “bikes” with live music, dancing, and more will be held Saturday, July 15th at the Lyric Cinema beginning at 8:00 p.m. This year Bike Fort Collins is excited to announce that West Side Joe & The Men of Soul will headline the evening, with DJ Specific Heat opening and closing the festivities. The event will also include the opportunity for attendees to bid on a collection of silent auction items, as well as have a final opportunity to register for the BFC 2023 Raffle and a chance to win a new e-bike. The raffle winner will be drawn from the stage as part of the evening’s agenda.

Bike Prom tickets are $25, and proceeds from the event support Bike Fort Collins’ mission to increase participation and advance bicycle culture and policy changes, creating safer streets and communities while also creating an inclusive and empowering culture for all bicyclists, regardless of ability or identity.

“Powered by” FoCo Bike Mob volunteers, an informal group of bike enthusiasts who believe bikes are a means to a richer and more meaningful community experience, all are invited to dorn their corsages and cummerbunds, get out their puffy sleeves and top hats and prepare for a fun night of bike-themed hijinks and hooligans, music, dancing, more. West Side Joe & the Men of Soul will take the stage at 9:00 p.m. Coming straight from the well of early R&B and funk, blues, and rock & roll, West Side Joe’s strong songs, easy grooves, and sweet vocal harmonies make for a delicious musical cocktail that are sure to provide an entertaining evening and good time for all in attendance. DJ Specific Heat will open and close the evening, spinning a compelling mix of hot tracks and music genres.

Community members are also invited to join FoCo Bike Mob members and others who will meet at O’Dell Brewing Company between 5:30 and 7:30 before riding as a group to the Lyric Cinema in time for the 8:00 p.m. event start. During the event, while attendees are bidding on the assemblage of silent auction items or purchasing raffle entries ranging from $0.40 to $1, they’ll be able to pose for commemorative photos in the Bike Prom photo booth and partake in the Best Dressed Contest that will be judged and awarded by Fort Collins Mayor, Jeni Arndt.

“We look forward to seeing bike lovers and enthusiasts of all levels at this fun and festive evening, celebrating all things ‘bikes’ while also supporting our advocacy and bicycle equity initiatives,” said Dave Dixon, Bike Fort Collins’ Executive Director. “We are so appreciative of our sponsors who help make the event happen, as well as participation from people like Mayor Arndt in helping judge our Best Dressed Contest. Coming together like this is a huge contributor to the bike culture we all enjoy and love in Fort Collins.”

Bike Prom is sponsored by the Bohemian Foundation, Priority Bicycles, Tandem Real Estate, Brave New Wheel, Edge Optics Eyewear, Trek Bikes-Fort Collins, and KRFC 88.9 FM. Visit bikefortcollins.org/bike-prom for more information. Any businesses interested in sponsoring Bike Prom, or donating silent auction items, there is still time to do so. Email Bike Fort Collins at info@bikefortcollins.org .

###

About Bike Fort Collins

Located in one of the most bike friendly cities in the country, Bike Fort Collins (BFC) is a growing bicycle advocacy and active transportation 501(c)(3), delivering on three primary programs, as well as a few other advocacy initiatives and events. These primary programs include Safe Routes to School (a partnership with the City of Fort Collins to deliver bike safety education to Poudre School District students), the Bicycle Friendly Business Development Program, and its Active Living initiative to promote inclusion and access to active transportation in marginalized and distressed communities in Northern Colorado. To learn more, visit www.bikefortcollins.org, or follow them on Facebook, Instagram, and Linkedin.