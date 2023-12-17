Bison Ribeye with Chipotle Butter voted Colorado’s Top Alternative Christmas Dish in Recent Survey

America’s Christmas table is a vibrant variety of regional flavors, with each state bringing its culinary traditions to the festive feast. For example, Maine’s shores inspire a hearty seafood chowder, succulent lobster, and a sweet finish of blueberry pie made from its iconic berries. Meanwhile, in Minnesota, the festive flavors of Scandinavia reign supreme, with dishes like lutefisk, lefse, and Swedish meatballs taking center stage. Yet, America’s essence lies in its ever-evolving cultural mix. Our nation’s demographics shift, as do our holiday dishes, blending traditional flavors with fresh influences.

Consider Oregon: a state where the rich Mexican cultural influence weaves seamlessly into its culinary heritage. Imagine a Christmas dinner in Oregon where the star dish is Hazelnut-Crusted Venison with Mole Poblano!

Here’s a glimpse into the recipe: Start with gamey venison and give it a crunchy exterior using Oregon’s renowned hazelnuts. This Northwest specialty pairs beautifully with the depth of a mole poblano sauce, a tribute to Oregon’s Mexican community. The aromatic blend of chocolate and chilies in the mole elevates the venison, making every bite a fusion celebration.

Recipe website MissWish.com surveyed 3,000 foodies to unearth each state’s preferred contemporary Christmas dishes, with some compelling results.

Below are Colorado’s top 3 choices:

#1 Bison Ribeye with Chipotle Butter

Reflecting Colorado’s game meat heritage and the influence of Southwestern cuisine, a bison ribeye steak topped with chipotle butter combines the state’s ranching culture with a kick of modern spice.

#2 Quinoa-Stuffed Peppers with Rocky Mountain Trout

An option featuring quinoa, a crop that’s grown in Colorado’s San Luis Valley, stuffed into bell peppers, and topped with flakes of delicately smoked Rocky Mountain trout.

#3 Rocky Mountain Elk with a Latin Rub

Colorado has the majestic Rocky Mountains and is home to game meats like elk. Marinating an elk steak with a rub inspired by the state’s growing Latin American population—featuring chili powder, cumin, and Mexican oregano—can offer a unique twist. Serve with roasted chilies and corn for a true Colorado Christmas experience.

‘Every Christmas table unfolds a story — a rich narrative of heritage, community, and creativity. Our survey of foodies paints a portrait of America’s diverse and vibrant culinary scene’ says Anna Young from Miss Wish.