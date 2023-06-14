Blast N Scrap Announces “Fight the Stigma” Music Festival September 9th at the Lyric

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Blast N Scrap, Cowbell Collective, and KRFC 88.9 proudly announce the inaugural “Fight the Stigma” Music Festival . Come to the Lyric Cinema on September 9th for a day of powerful musical performances, inspiring stories, interactive activities, and a special mocktail selection.

Through the universal language of music, this festival aims to break down barriers, challenge stigmas, and foster a sense of community support for those affected by addiction or mental health challenges. Tickets for the day are only $20, with no one turned away for lack of funds.

Event highlights include captivating live music performances by acclaimed artists representing various genres, including Liz Barnez, CB & the G Jeez, enlightening panel discussions featuring mental health experts, interactive workshops promoting self-care practices, and art installations encouraging reflection and empathy. Attendees will be able to connect with mental health organizations, engage in meaningful conversations, and learn about available resources for harm reduction and sobriety.

“We believe in creating a powerful movement that challenges the stigma surrounding mental health and fosters a more compassionate society,” said Jeremy Dubin of Cowbell Collective , a local art incubator and co-presenting Fight The Stigma sponsor. “We invite all forward-thinking businesses and organizations to partner with us and be part of this transformative event, and invite everyone to mark your calendars now for September 9th!”

Staging a successful event of this magnitude requires the support of like-minded individuals and organizations dedicated to mental health advocacy. Therefore, Blast N Scrap and their local non-profit partners are extending a warm invitation to potential community sponsors to join in this noble cause and contribute to the success of the “Fight the Stigma” Music Festival. Proceeds from the event will support several Northern Colorado 501(c)3 organizations providing harm reduction services in our community.