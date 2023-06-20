Blood Sweat & Tears to Perform at Gardens on Spring Creek

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Gardens on Spring Creek and The Lincoln Center have announced the addition of a sixth performance for the Live at The Gardens summer concert series.

Blood, Sweat & Tears is not the first band to ever use a horn section, but they are the first to fuse it with rock, jazz, and some blues thrown in for good measure. From the first ensemble in the late 60s practicing in a loft on Bleeker Street in New York’s Greenwich Village and having crowds clapping on the street below between songs, BST knew they were on the right track. A part of the original Woodstock Lineup in 1969 and the first band to play behind the Iron Curtain, the legendary Blood, Sweat & Tears have gone on to win three Grammys (beating Abbey Road for the best album!) and the hearts of fans for the past 50 years.

General public sales will begin at noon on Wednesday, June 21, at LCtix.com, by phone at 970.221.6730, or in person at The Lincoln Center Box Office. Regular Box Office hours are noon to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.

Visit the Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek website at friendsgosc.org/membership to become a Member or upgrade your membership.