Budweiser Events Center to Become Blue Arena

Blue Federal Credit Union Secures Naming Rights Starting October 2023

Larimer County and OVG360 have announced the upcoming name change of the Budweiser Events Center to Blue Arena starting October 2023. The multimillion 10-year partnership was created and executed by OVG Global Partnerships, the sponsorship and naming rights division of Oak View Group that connects world-class brands with world-class live entertainment properties. This is a natural fit, given that Blue is expanding rapidly into Fort Collins, Loveland, and other northern Colorado communities.

“As a well-known community champion, Blue is honored to partner with Larimer County in the revitalization of Blue Arena.” Blue Federal Credit Union President/CEO Stephanie Teubner shared. “Blue has been engrained in Northern Colorado for more than 50 years, and we’re proud to play a role in this exciting project, benefitting our members and the community. We are confident Blue Arena will not only continue to serve as a community gathering space but as an important economic driver for the area.”

“Blue has been a tremendous partner inside the venue over the last several years. We’re thrilled they are continuing to showcase their commitment to The Ranch Events Complex, Larimer County, and all of Northern Colorado by investing further in the facility.” Keller Taylor, GM of Blue Arena / RVP for OVG360.

“This exciting partnership aligns well with Larimer County’s commitment to the community, and we couldn’t be happier to expand the relationship with Blue.” Says Conor McGrath, Director of The Ranch Events Complex for Larimer County. “We would be remised to not thank Anheuser Busch for their 20-year partnership with Larimer County across The Ranch campus and acknowledge they were part of the catalyst that helped springboard the early days of this project.”

Over the past 20 years, the arena has become a premier destination in Northern Colorado with over 7 million guests. With newly renovated suites and an updated interior bowl, totaling over 5 million dollars in investment, the 2023 and 2024 seasons will become one of the busiest years yet, including the primary tenant team, the American Hockey League Colorado Eagles, GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band Tool, Billy Idol, REO Speedwagon, Larimer County’s PRCA Rodeo as part of the Larimer County Fair, and many other exciting events.