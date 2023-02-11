Canyon Concert Ballet Brings a Bold Literary Classic to the Stage

Canyon Concert Ballet invites audiences to revisit George Orwell’s literary classic, 1984, reimagined through dance by artistic director Michael Pappalardo. This new contemporary ballet pulls audiences into Orwell’s bleak dystopian society that has been ravaged by war and rebuilt under a new totalitarian government.

Both the novel and ballet follow Winston Smith, a depressed and oppressed worker living in a world where breaking the rules is unthinkable and deadly. While the ominous Big Brother serves as a constant reminder of the need for obedience, Winston starts a journal of his rebellious thoughts. Already playing with fire, Winston meets Julia, and truly dares to rebel by falling in love.

George Orwell’s story warns of the dangers of tyranny and censorship through a tale of oppression, lust, love, and a fight for freedom. Both his novel and CCB’s contemporary ballet have adult themes and are intended for a mature audience.

Whether you enjoyed the classic novel or have yet to read it, this chilling and artistic interpretation is sure to captivate audience members. Performed at Lincoln Center’s intimate Magnolia Theatre, audiences will be immersed in Orwell’s unsettling world where personal liberty has disappeared and thought can be a crime.

1984

Lincoln Center Magnolia Theater, Fort Collins

March 16, 7 pm

March 17, 7 pm

March 18, 2 and 7 pm

Tickets available at ccballet.org.