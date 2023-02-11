Tire & Wheel Winter Storm Preparation Ideas

February 11, 2023 Jonson Kuhn Life in NOCO 0
Penny trick to check your tire's tread.

Winter storms are developing and moving through Colorado and Discount Tire is here to help drivers prepare

As you know, our store managers can:

  • Inform your viewers/readers about the importance of winter tires and safety
    • In extreme cold, the rubber of an all-season or summer tire stiffens and becomes less able to provide sufficient traction on snow or ice
    • At 45 degrees, you can start to see your breath. At this same temperature, all-season tires start to lose their traction and gripping capabilities, which can turn dangerous in cold and wet weather
    • Winter tires deliver as much as a 25-50% increase in traction over all-season tires, which could be the margin that saves you from disaster when stopping on dangerous roads
  • Offer a tire-safety demonstration, showing how simple it is to check your tire tread by using a penny

To help keep drivers safe on the roads, Discount Tire is offering a Bridgestone promotion that will run through this Sunday (1/22). All new and existing Discount Tire cardholders with purchases made online of $399 or more, will receive 5% in INSTANT savings.

  • Bridgestone Promotion (Online-Only):
    • Up to $70 off a set of 4 Bridgestone Blizzak tires
    • Up to $110 off a set of 4 Bridgestone Dueler LX tires

Did you like what you just read?

Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.

Click to Donate

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply