Tire & Wheel Winter Storm Preparation Ideas

Winter storms are developing and moving through Colorado and Discount Tire is here to help drivers prepare

As you know, our store managers can:

Inform your viewers/readers about the importance of winter tires and safety In extreme cold, the rubber of an all-season or summer tire stiffens and becomes less able to provide sufficient traction on snow or ice At 45 degrees , you can start to see your breath. At this same temperature, all-season tires start to lose their traction and gripping capabilities, which can turn dangerous in cold and wet weather Winter tires deliver as much as a 25-50% increase in traction over all-season tires, which could be the margin that saves you from disaster when stopping on dangerous roads

Offer a tire-safety demonstration, showing how simple it is to check your tire tread by using a penny

To help keep drivers safe on the roads, Discount Tire is offering a Bridgestone promotion that will run through this Sunday (1/22). All new and existing Discount Tire cardholders with purchases made online of $399 or more, will receive 5% in INSTANT savings.

Bridgestone Promotion (Online-Only): Up to $70 off a set of 4 Bridgestone Blizzak tires Up to $110 off a set of 4 Bridgestone Dueler LX tires

