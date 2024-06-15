Celebrate FoCo’s 3rd Annual Juneteenth Celebration

Foothills Mall, has announced the FoCo Juneteenth 3rd Annual Celebration.

The three-day event commemorates the end of slavery in the United States.

From June 14 to June 16, experience spectacular concerts, exciting kids’ events, diverse vendors, and mouthwatering food trucks, ensuring an unforgettable experience for all. Below is the breakdown of the weekend:

Friday, June 14th:

Juneteenth Kickoff Concert, igniting the Weekend with a live performance on the lawn by Dancing in the Streets Motown! Featuring a beer garden from SMOK BBQ from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Saturday, June 15th:

The main Juneteenth celebration unfolds with vendors, performances, youth activities, and more from 8:00 AM to 9:00 PM.

Sunday, June 16th:

The Juneteenth Closing Ceremony features a gospel concert on the Foothills lawn from 7:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Admission is free.