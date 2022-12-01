Celebrate the Holidays with A Capella Sensation Voctave at Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center 

A cappella vocal group Voctave showcases their stunning harmonies in a holiday performance at Greeley’s Union Colony Civic Center at 7:30 pm, Saturday, December 17 at 701 10th Ave.

Voctave’s rescheduled performance at the UCCC arrives just in time for the holiday season, featuring hits from their Top 10 Billboard charted album, “Spirit of the Season, Deluxe Edition.”

The group rescheduled their April 2022 performance at the UCCC due to illness.

One-of-a-Kind Sonic Experience

Formed in 2015 by producer and arranger Jamey Ray, Voctave’s voices represent a wealth of diverse backgrounds and musical experiences. Hailing from central Florida, the group’s eleven members perform across the globe and on countless recordings, including collaborations with Sandi Patty, Pentatonix’s Kirstin Maldonado, Mark Lowry, David Phelps, and Jody McBrayer.

Voctave’s videos earned more than 150 million social media views and their album, “The Corner of Broadway & Main Street Vol. 2,” debuted at number 3 on the iTunes charts.

2022 Sponsors

The Union Colony Civic Center staff is deeply grateful to the fall 2022 sponsors, whose generous support allows the UCCC to continue in its mission of providing the community with world-class entertainment. The fall 2022 semester sponsors include:

Yoder Family of Companies

McDonald Toyota

Double Tree Greeley at Lincoln Park

Pioneer Press

UCHealth

To become a sponsor, please contact Celeste McCorvey atceleste.mccorvey@greeleygov.com or 970-350-9878.

The UCCC, 701 10th Ave., is Northern Colorado’s premier performing arts venue, owned and operated by the City of Greeley. With more than 100 events held per year, the UCCC offers various Broadway musicals, concerts, comedy shows, and many local dance and school performances.

Visit ucstars.com for more information and to purchase tickets. Connect with the UCCC at facebook.com/UnionColonyCivicCenter.