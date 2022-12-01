Today’s Weather: 12/1/22

December 1, 2022 Jonson Kuhn Weather 0

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 46F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see some clouds with a low around 30F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph.

City / Town Current Wind Gusts Current Temp Day High Day Low
Ault 6 42 44 23
Berthoud 0 39 49 33
Fort Collins 5 38 46 30
Greeley 1 36 45 23
Laporte 1 41 46 34
Livermore 0 36 45 34
Loveland 3 38 47 33
Red Feather Lakes 17 46 45 30
Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue 0 36 46 34
Wellington 0 39 44 29
Windsor 0 38 44 28
*As of December 1, 2022 10:00am

