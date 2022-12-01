Today’s Weather: 12/1/22

Hello Northern Colorado! Today will be mostly sunny with a high of 46F. Winds light and variable. Tonight we’ll see some clouds with a low around 30F. NE winds shifting to SSW at 10 to 20 mph.
|City / Town
|Current Wind Gusts
|Current Temp
|Day High
|Day Low
|Ault
|6
|42
|44
|23
|Berthoud
|0
|39
|49
|33
|Fort Collins
|5
|38
|46
|30
|Greeley
|1
|36
|45
|23
|Laporte
|1
|41
|46
|34
|Livermore
|0
|36
|45
|34
|Loveland
|3
|38
|47
|33
|Red Feather Lakes
|17
|46
|45
|30
|Rustic/Rist Canyon/Bellvue
|0
|36
|46
|34
|Wellington
|0
|39
|44
|29
|Windsor
|0
|38
|44
|28
|*As of December 1, 2022 10:00am
