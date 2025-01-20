Celebrating Excellence: 2025 Greeley Stampede Hall of Fame Inductees Announced

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate

For over a century, the Greeley Stampede has been a cornerstone of Northern Colorado’s rich cultural heritage. Founded in 1922, this beloved event has grown into a nationally recognized celebration of Western tradition. Honoring the individuals and families who have shaped its legacy, the Greeley Stampede introduced its Hall of Fame in 2017. This year, three exceptional inductees join its ranks, alongside the launch of a new Legacy Award of Excellence.

Meet the 2025 Hall of Fame Inductees

Bill Hall

A volunteer for over 40 years, Bill Hall has been integral to the Greeley Stampede’s growth and success. Serving as General Chairman of the Stampede Committee and President of the Wrangler organization, Hall also initiated key events like the Stampede Celebrity Golf Tournament and Trail Rides. His dedication exemplifies the spirit of community that defines the Stampede.

Jerry Pickett

Jerry Pickett’s involvement began in 1991 as a Wrangler volunteer, eventually serving on the Stampede Committee from 1994 to 1998. His leadership was instrumental in expanding the Independence Day Parade, including the televised 75th-anniversary celebration. As Greeley’s Streets Superintendent for 44 years, Pickett has supported the Stampede both professionally and personally, leaving an enduring mark on the event’s legacy.

The Norcross Family

The Norcross family’s influence dates back to 1921, when J.W. (Warrack) Norcross convinced the Greeley Chamber of Commerce to sponsor the first official Fourth of July celebration, later evolving into the Greeley Stampede. Their dedication continued through Fred Norcross, who served on the committee in the 1920s, solidifying their role in the event’s storied history.

Honoring Unsung Heroes: The Legacy Award of Excellence

Debuting in 2025, the Legacy Award of Excellence recognizes behind-the-scenes contributors whose steadfast efforts are critical to the Stampede’s success. The inaugural recipients, Jim and Barb Welch, have volunteered for over 40 years, managing the rodeo contestant hospitality program. Their homemade meals and warm hospitality keep competitors returning with smiles year after year.

Celebrate with the Inductees

The Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Friday, March 28, 2025, at Zoe’s Café in Greeley, beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $45 per person or $300 for a table of eight. Reservations open on Friday, January 24, and can be secured by contacting Katie Baker at [email protected] or calling 970-356-7787.

The inductees will also be honored during the 103rd Annual Greeley Stampede, scheduled for June 25 – July 6, 2025. Special recognition will take place during the June 29 PRCA ProRodeo performance, with commemorative displays showcasing their contributions featured in the Events Center.

About the Greeley Stampede

A nonprofit 501(c)(4) organization, the Greeley Stampede is Colorado’s premier summer Western celebration. From its humble beginnings as the Greeley Spud Rodeo to its recognition in the Pro Rodeo Hall of Fame, the event has entertained hundreds of thousands of visitors with rodeo performances, live music, and community activities.

For more details about the Hall of Fame and event information, visit greeleystampede.org.

This year’s inductees remind us of the enduring power of community and the individuals who bring Northern Colorado traditions to life. Celebrate their contributions and join the festivities to honor their legacy!

