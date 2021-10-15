Cody Johnson Roars Back to the Stage at the Budweiser Events Center

COJO Music/Warner Music Nashville country powerhouse, Cody Johnson, is roaring into the second half of 2021 with an impressive slate of North American tour dates and new music. The critically acclaimed country singer and songwriter will play more than 40 shows in the United States including Loveland, CO at the Budweiser Events Center on Friday, November 12th, 2021.

Cody Johnson’s highly anticipated return to the stage includes two sold-out shows at Nashville’s famed Ryman Auditorium. Fellow neo-traditional country mainstay, Easton Corbin, and Spotify Hot Country 2021 “Artist To Watch”, Ian Munsick, will join Johnson at the Budweiser Events Center. “There are few feelings more amazing than being on stage with my friends in front of all our fans,” Johnson says, “I can’t tell you how excited the whole gang is to finally be back on the road playing country music for you.”

Johnson also recently released the new song “Sad Songs and Waltzes,” a retelling of Willie Nelson’s 1973 classic featuring the global icon himself. Fresh off his 2019 No. 1 album, AIN’T NOTHIN’ TO IT, Johnson released the song with more exciting news — a new, 18-track double album that will be coming in the Fall. Johnson has amassed more than 2.1 billion streams of his music, racking up two New Male Artist of the Year nominations at the Academy of Country Music Awards and a New Artist of the Year nomination at the Country Music Association Awards. In addition to Johnson’s new duet with Willie Nelson, the singer recently collaborated with Reba McEntire on “Dear Rodeo,” a song that inspired the new autobiographical documentary film Dear Rodeo: The Cody Johnson Story. For a complete list of tour dates, visit www.codyjohnsonmusic.com.

Tickets will be available for purchase at TREventsComplex.com or at the Orthopaedic and Spine Center of the Rockies Box Office inside the Budweiser Events Center.

