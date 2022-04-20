Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale Announces Selected Artists for 31st Anniversary Exhibit

Sixty of Colorado’s top fine artists were selected to showcase their works in the Show, plus Estes Park-based painter James Biggers to be honored as the 2022 Legacy Artist.

The Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale, one of the largest juried fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, has revealed the 60 Colorado artists selected to participate in the 31st-anniversary exhibit, plus the 2022 Legacy Artist. From Saturday, April 23 through Sunday, May 22, the show and sale will feature an in-person exhibit at the Loveland Museum and both in-person and online fine art sales.

The Governor’s Art Show includes sculpture, mixed media, oil, pastel, watercolor, and acrylic paintings from participating artists. Jie Wei Zhou, 2021 Best of Show winner returns, 10 artists are new to the show this year, and several artists have returned after numerous years. Selected artists are (new artists are starred):

Beth Appleton, Elbert

Anna Rose Bain, Arvada

Dix Baines, Parker

Michael Baum, Manitou Springs

James Biggers, Estes Park

Gregory Block, Wheat Ridge

Jared Brady, Woodland Park*

Nancee Jean Busse, Grand Junction*

Mitch Caster, Denver

Raj Chaudhuri, Denver

Robin Cole, Arvada

Theresa Conklin, Brush

Melissa Cooper, Littleton

Jane DeDecker, Loveland

Crystal Despain, Windsor

Kim English, Goshen

Clay Enoch, Colorado Springs

Sheri Farabaugh, Thornton

Daniel Glanz, Loveland

Thane Gorek, Loveland

Denny Haskew, Loveland

Lisa Hewett, Peyton*

Jane Hunt, Boulder

Carol Jenkins, Ward

Betsy Johnson Welty, Denver*

Kay Juricek, Denver

Andrea Kemp, Golden

Alyson Kinkade, Loveland

Scott Lancashire, Boulder

Kathleen Lanzoni, Boulder

John Lintott, Grand Junction

Kim Mackey, Pueblo

Jeremy Manyik, La Junta

Chuck Mardosz, Colorado Springs

Parker McDonald, Longmont

Margueritte Meier, Fort Collins*

Anita Mosher Solich, Castle Rock

Norbert Nagel, Lakewood

Timothy Nimmo, Colorado Springs

Desmond O’Hagan, Denver

Victoria Parsons, Parker*

Bryce Pettit, Durango*

Rosetta, Loveland

Scott Ruthven, Fort Collins

Stephen Shachtman, Fort Collins

Blaise Simonelli, Boulder

Kelly Singleton, Longmont

Daniel Sprick, Denver

Cydney Springer, Loveland

Elaine St. Louis, Denver*

Pati Stajcar, Golden

Jen Starling, Arvada*

Sabrina Stiles, Longmont

Mark Thompson, Golden

Jacquie Vaux, Fort Collins

David Wicks, Morrison*

Douglas Wodark, Castle Rock

Ellen Woodbury, Loveland

Rick Young, Castle Rock

Jie Wei Zhou, Highlands Ranch