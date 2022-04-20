Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale Announces Selected Artists for 31st Anniversary Exhibit

Sixty of Colorado’s top fine artists were selected to showcase their works in the Show, plus Estes Park-based painter James Biggers to be honored as the 2022 Legacy Artist.
The Colorado Governor’s Art Show & Sale, one of the largest juried fine art shows to exclusively feature Colorado artists, has revealed the 60 Colorado artists selected to participate in the 31st-anniversary exhibit, plus the 2022 Legacy Artist. From Saturday, April 23 through Sunday, May 22, the show and sale will feature an in-person exhibit at the Loveland Museum and both in-person and online fine art sales.
The Governor’s Art Show includes sculpture, mixed media, oil, pastel, watercolor, and acrylic paintings from participating artists. Jie Wei Zhou, 2021 Best of Show winner returns, 10 artists are new to the show this year, and several artists have returned after numerous years. Selected artists are (new artists are starred):
Beth Appleton, Elbert
Anna Rose Bain, Arvada
Dix Baines, Parker
Michael Baum, Manitou Springs
James Biggers, Estes Park
Gregory Block, Wheat Ridge
Jared Brady, Woodland Park*
Nancee Jean Busse, Grand Junction*
Mitch Caster, Denver
Raj Chaudhuri, Denver
Robin Cole, Arvada
Theresa Conklin, Brush
Melissa Cooper, Littleton
Jane DeDecker, Loveland
Crystal Despain, Windsor
Kim English, Goshen
Clay Enoch, Colorado Springs
Sheri Farabaugh, Thornton
Daniel Glanz, Loveland
Thane Gorek, Loveland
Denny Haskew, Loveland
Lisa Hewett, Peyton*
Jane Hunt, Boulder
Carol Jenkins, Ward
Betsy Johnson Welty, Denver*
Kay Juricek, Denver
Andrea Kemp, Golden
Alyson Kinkade, Loveland
Scott Lancashire, Boulder
Kathleen Lanzoni, Boulder
John Lintott, Grand Junction
Kim Mackey, Pueblo
Jeremy Manyik, La Junta
Chuck Mardosz, Colorado Springs
Parker McDonald, Longmont
Margueritte Meier, Fort Collins*
Anita Mosher Solich, Castle Rock
Norbert Nagel, Lakewood
Timothy Nimmo, Colorado Springs
Desmond O’Hagan, Denver
Victoria Parsons, Parker*
Bryce Pettit, Durango*
Rosetta, Loveland
Scott Ruthven, Fort Collins
Stephen Shachtman, Fort Collins
Blaise Simonelli, Boulder
Kelly Singleton, Longmont
Daniel Sprick, Denver
Cydney Springer, Loveland
Elaine St. Louis, Denver*
Pati Stajcar, Golden
Jen Starling, Arvada*
Sabrina Stiles, Longmont
Mark Thompson, Golden
Jacquie Vaux, Fort Collins
David Wicks, Morrison*
Douglas Wodark, Castle Rock
Ellen Woodbury, Loveland
Rick Young, Castle Rock
Jie Wei Zhou, Highlands Ranch
