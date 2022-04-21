Northern Colorado Remembers Ronald Hicks of Wellington

Ronald Eugene Hicks, age 74, of Wellington, Colorado, died on March 25, 2022.

Ron was born in 1947 to parents Rhuel and Mary Hicks in Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, where he grew up. His three children were born in Oklahoma and shortly after the birth of his youngest, the family relocated to Wellington, then Fort Collins, Colorado.

A jack-of-all trades, Ron worked as a welder, a logger, and a maintenance supervisor. He spent many years logging for Morgan Timber Products and most recently worked for Larimer & Weld Irrigation. He was also an outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting, fishing, four-wheeling, and playing in the mountains.

He passed his love for cars on to his children. They went off-roading together and often spent time at the drag strip. More than anything, Ron loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Ron is survived by his children, Jamie (Bryon) Mackey; Jody (Joe) Reed; and Ronnie (Alison) Hicks; grandchildren, Austin, Laney, Cole, Hailey, Ashtyn, Bre, and Braden Rhuel; brother Lonnie (Sharon) Hicks; and his dog Harley.

A Celebration of Life will take place at 2 pm, Friday, April 15, at Windsong Estate in Severance.