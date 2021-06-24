Colorado Wonderland — An Alice Experience

Colorado Wonderland -- An Alice Experience (photo by LuneaAseas)

July 2 and July 3

Leah Casper | LuneAseas

Travel down the rabbit hole and discover Colorado’s little wonders in an Alice-inspired performance maze. Freshly off the orphan train Alice follows the white rabbit down a hole steeped in mystery and adventure. Come see first hand the marvelous, the curious, and curiouser in this newly imagined tale inspired by Alice in Wonderland and Through the Looking Glass. Discover the small wonders and little known characters in Colorado’s natural and settlement history; each scene gives little gems that will be a delight to audiences of all ages. Each performance is told with live music, film, dance, theatre, and circus.

Colorado Wonderland — An Alice Experience (photo by LuneaAseas)

“Our goal for these performances is to display the rich and little known corners of Colorado history. LuneAseas wants to celebrate the beginning of summer in a fun way,” says director Leah Casper. “LuneAseas also wants to support as many performing artists and musicians as we can following a devastating time for the entertainment business.”

This immersive walk will debut new works and collaborations from professional movement and music artists from Northern Colorado and beyond. Featuring performances by LuneAseas, Front Range Classical Ballet Academy students, Peaches Embry and the Rhythm Train, Anthony Arras, Steven Denny, Shane Burke, Cirqular Performance Art, and more. On a secluded homestead in northeast Fort Collins the hour long event will feature handcrafted libations, interactive art installations and performances.

Colorado Wonderland — An Alice Experience (photo by LuneaAseas)

LuneAseas encourages audience members to wear their most beautiful Alice dress to win some LuneAseas swag. The location for Colorado Wonderland will be made available upon reservation. Tickets start at $35 with discounted pricing for groups of 2-8. For more information and to reserve tickets go to: www.luneaseas.org/coloradowonderland.

This event was made possible by LuneAseas, City of Fort Collins, Fort Fund, Lemmon Staggs Homestead, and generous friends and donors.

