Columbine Health Systems Sponsors Twelfth Night to Help Bring Shakespeare to Community

An OpenStage Theater & Company production, June 8 through July 13, 2024

The Park at Columbine Health Systems will become an open-air theater as it hosts OpenStage Theater & Company’s production of Twelfth Night. Performances will be held on weekends between Saturday, June 8, and Saturday, July 13, at the Park at Columbine Health Systems, 947 Worthington Circle in Fort Collins. Ticket prices range from $12 to $34.

Twelfth Night is a part of OpenStage’s Essential Season which strives to deliver a rich, fully imagined theatrical experience to captivate the hearts and minds of the audience. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the production. They also can bring a packed picnic dinner or enjoy food from one of the food trucks that will be on site.

“At Columbine Health Systems, we believe that cultural events like this contribute to the well-being of the community,” said Mary Kemmer, Horticulturist and Landscape Manager for Columbine Health Systems. “Theater has a natural effect to inspire and foster creativity that helps to bring people together in a creative atmosphere.”

Written by William Shakespeare, Twelfth Night is a rambunctious story of hidden identities and misplaced love. The witty, resourceful, and inventive Viola turns tragedy and loss into a life-changing experience for herself and everyone she touches. Shipwrecked in a strange new land, this charming woman proves to be equally charming disguised as a man as she manages to throw the collective romantic life of the island into further disarray. In a place where everyone is in love with someone, but no one is in love with someone who loves them back, Viola may just be the soul to set them right. Full of humor and hijinks, Twelfth Night showcases a whirlwind of unbridled passion and embraces the insanity of love.

For a complete list of dates and cast information and to buy tickets, visit openstage.com/twelfth-night.

