Comedian Gianmarco Soresi in Ft. Collins at The Comedy Fort, March 17 & 18

Comedian, actor and podcaster Gianmarco Soresi is performing in Ft. Collins on March 17 and 18 at 7 & 9:30 p.m. Find him online everywhere @gianmarcosoresi or on his weekly podcast The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi. Interested in listening to the podcast but not sure where to start? Listen to this episode that features Ariel Elias, who famously dodged a heckler’s beer can at their show. Gianmarco and Ariel were also interviewed about the incident for Buzzfeed News.
Gianmarco’s sketches, web series, tweets, stand-up, tiktoks (where he has over a quarter million followers and 20 million likes) have garnered attention from Esquire, The Atlantic, The AV Club, Buzzfeed, ABC News, The Huffington Post, The Daily Dot, Perez Hilton, Laughspin, Splitsider, Tubefilter, Fast Company, and more. After creating his own sketch series, Matza Pizza, with all the General Electric money he made, Funny or Die produced one of his pieces as an FOD Original.
