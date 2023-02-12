Comedian Gianmarco Soresi in Ft. Collins at The Comedy Fort, March 17 & 18

Comedian, actor and podcaster Gianmarco Soresi is performing in Ft. Collins on March 17 and 18 at 7 & 9:30 p.m. Find him online everywhere @gianmarcosoresi or on his weekly podcast The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi. Interested in listening to the podcast but not sure where to start? Listen to this episode that features Ariel Elias, who famously dodged a heckler’s beer can at their show. Gianmarco and Ariel were also interviewed about the incident for Buzzfeed News.

He won critical acclaim for his stand-up comedy special and documentary Shelf Life, currently streaming on Amazon Prime, and is the host of the popular podcast The Downside with Gianmarco Soresi. He appeared in the Billy Crystal/Tiffany Haddish film Here Today, and has appeared in roles on Bonding for Netflix, Deception, Blue Bloods and in the feature film Hustlers opposite Jennifer Lopez.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at comedyfortcollins. com/events/68625

Gianmarco Soresi is a NY based stand-up comedian, actor and occasional Jeff Goldblum impressionist. His stand-up has been featured on Comedy Central, Netflix’s Bonding, PBS’s Stories from the Stage, Real Housewives of New York (really), and he was the winner of Amazon’s Comics Watching Comics Season 8. His first comedy special “Shelf Life” was nominated for 3 NY Emmy Awards is now available on Amazon Prime, released as an album by 800 Pound Gorilla and was cited by NPR as a “historical document”.

As an actor, Gianmarco has appeared opposite Jennifer Lopez in the movie Hustlers, Billy Crystal in Here Today, TBS’s The Last OG with Tracy Morgan, CBS’s Blue Bloods, ABC’s Deception, Comedy Central, TruTV, MTV and more. He is also the former spokesman for General Electric and Baby Bottle Pop, two equally important companies.