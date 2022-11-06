Crescent City Connection at the Magic Rat on Nov. 11

Outside might be getting cold, but thanks to the good folks of Crescent City Connection, the dance floors around Northern Colorado are as hot as ever. They’ve got a show coming up in Fort Collins at the Magic Rat on Friday, November 11, so we here at North Forty/New Scene thought it was time to check back in with Colorado’s favorite Mardi Gras and New Orleans party band.

NEW SCENE: We haven’t spoken since last year when Crescent City played a New Year’s Eve show at the Magic Rat, so that begs the question, did everyone’s new year’s resolutions work out? Just to recap, Jason wanted to “be better” and the band wanted to get back to a sense of normalcy with festivals and music opportunities pre-covid while writing new music and maintaining the same lineup.

CCC: We have stayed busy! This sense of normalcy has been slowly returning throughout the year, especially as it warmed up and people were ready to be outside. We have been fortunate to have our residency at the Magic Rat on the 2nd Friday of each month, which is always a great time, along with several opportunities along the front range that have allowed the band to keep growing. It has allowed us to focus on writing new material while polishing our live shows. So as a band, I think “be better” did work out.

NEW SCENE: Not to suggest covid isn’t still a concern out there, but I think it’s fair to say things have certainly calmed down at this point, what has the band’s experience been with recent shows now that restrictions have been somewhat lifted?

CCC: The dance floors have been full! I think that is a good sign of the positive energy and spirit that is returning. Everyone, including the band, is ready to have a good time and enjoy a good party atmosphere. That interaction that we have with the crowd and that the crowd has with each other is what it is all about.

NEW SCENE: Yeah You Right! was/is such a great album, (Cracks on the Sidewalk and Blue Car are still my two favorite tracks) I’m just curious after roughly a year of playing this album, have you noticed any particular crowd favorites emerge from your shows in terms of songs?

CCC: We have a lot of material! We try to play a different set as much as we can so some songs come and go. We are also too optimistic about how many songs we can play during a show! We rarely make it through all the songs we have to play. Drifting Away is always a banger. Cracks in the Sidewalk comes up often. Note to self…move Blue Car to earlier in the set, we haven’t made it to that one in a while. We have a few new ones that are starting to get some attention. Nothing New, Secrets in Flow, and Reflections will definitely be on the next album!

NEW SCENE: Will you be playing the show at Magic Rat on Nov. 11 by yourselves, or will you have an opener? Is there a cover charge at all?

CCC: We will not be having an opener at Magic Rat and the show is FREE! FREE FRIDAY FUNK!

NEW SCENE: Also, can fans expect another awesome NYE show from Crescent City at the Magic Rat?

CCC: Great question! We will be playing NYE at the Magic Rat again this year. This will be the place to be as we will be bringing the party into the new year and starting off Mardi Gras season. YEAH YOU RIGHT!

Be sure to stay connected with Crescent City Connection at crescentcityband.com.