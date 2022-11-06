Happenings in Wellington for November/December – Week of November 7

Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

What beautiful weather we’re having this Indian Summer! Time to rake up the leaves that lit up our Fall with beautiful colors. Walk the dog, touch up paint on the exterior of your home or fence; then sit by the fireplace and delve into a new book along with a hot cup of tea.

The Calendar of Events for Wellington Includes:

5th Anniversary Celebration! Congratulations to the Knaack family! Come help Knaack of it Automotive – The Auto Repair of Wellington celebrate this great milestone! Join us for a 5-Year Anniversary and Business After Hours celebration on Thursday, Nov 10th-5:30 to 7:30 PM. You won’t want to miss this fun event! Make sure and register with the Wellington Chamber or with the link. Business After Hours Registration Link

November 11 – Wellington’s Veteran’s Day Celebration is BIG and promises to be a fun evening while saluting our veterans. Nov 11. The Wellington Veterans Day Pub Crawl is sponsored by with American Legion Wellington Post 176 Friday, November 11, 2022, 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM MST

The pub crawl will begin at Sparge Brewing at 4 pm and ends at Old Colorado Brewing Company at 8 pm for a Marine Corps Birthday celebration.

Every ticket comes with an American Legion Wellington Post 176 t-shirt ($25 value). Games, drawings, and drink specials will be served at each stop. Each location will have a different military theme.

Everyone who completes each stop will be entered for our grand prize drawing at Old Colorado Brewing Company!

A $20 Uber voucher will be available to anyone that needs a ride home at any point in the evening.

All proceeds go directly to American Legion Wellington Post 176

Home Based Business Forum will be held November 17 at the Wellington Senior Resource Center from 9-11 AM. The Forum is a great opportunity to showcase your business. This event is sponsored by the Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. If you plan to showcase your business, after registering, please RSVP to Linda Kinzli at: linda@kinzlirealestate.com or-Office: at 970-568-3600

The Town of Wellington is taking entries for the Parade of Lights in Wellington! Click on this link to go to the registration form: https://www.wellingtoncolorado.gov/FormCenter/Community-Activities-12/Holiday-Parade-of-Lights-Float-Registrat-89

The Tree Lighting Ceremony is scheduled for December 2 and the Parade is on December 3!

River of Life Church will sponsor the “Shop Local” Market on Saturday, November 26 from 9-3. The event will be held at River of Life Church which is a new location in 2022. Vendor applications are being taken now by the event coordinator, Candace Bilkie. If you need an application, please contact Candace by phone at 970.581.9240 or email candygrl4god@hotmail.com.

North Forty News would like to list all holiday markets being held in Wellington during the Christmas Season. Please send details to nharrison@adventuremedianew.com