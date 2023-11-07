Denver Based and Boulder Born Evanoff + Eminence Ensemble to Perform at Aggie

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Aggie Theatre

Thursday, December 7, 2023

Doors: 7pm | Show: 8pm

Tickets on sale now HERE

Advance: $18 / Day of Show: $20 (+fees)

Denver-based and Boulder-born dream rock trio Evanoff is undoubtedly a force to be reckoned with in the Colorado music scene. The group has pioneered a unique, electrifying blend of analog and digital sounds they call “Dream Rock.” Dancey break beats, symphonic guitar riffs, powerful builds, and face-melting jams define the increasingly popular genre.



Containing both heavy rock and soft melodic styles, the group’s most stand-out feature is their ability to capture the crowd’s attention while creating heartfelt tension accompanied by groovy dance beats that release unimaginable energy. There is an energetic joy and purification that comes from seeing an Evanoff show….

Evanoff consists of its three core members: JJ Evanoff (Guitar), Jake Hall (Drums), and Brennan Forrester (Keys). In just under two years, the band has performed at various major national festivals, including Electric Forest, Euphoria and Gem & Jam, Mumford & Sons Gentlemen of the Road, Vertex, Sonic Bloom, and Arise. The trio has been hitting the road hard over the past two years, creating major markets in the southwest, midwest, and northeastern US. Their best markets reside in both Boulder and Denver, where the band headlines/supports prestigious venues such as The Fox Theatre, Boulder Theater, The Bluebird, Cervantes, and The Ogden.

Eminence Ensemble is a prog-rock power quintet founded in 2008. Born at the University of Colorado at Boulder, Eminence Ensemble has had the pleasure of growing up in the heart of the Colorado music scene. Now in their sixth year together, Eminence is cranking it up a notch with many national tour dates, new music, and a tighter sound than ever. The band has influences all over the board, ranging from Rush to Steely Dan to Michael Jackson, so audiences can expect an explosive deliverance of multi-genre songs and performances from show to show. Some people choose to call it progressive, aggressive music for all ages.

Tickets available at Aggie Theatre Box Office or online at https://www.z2ent.com/aggie-theatre.