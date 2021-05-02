Downtown Loveland’s One Sweet Summer Event Series Returns in May 

The Loveland Downtown District is pleased to announce the One Sweet Summer event series is returning to The Foundry Plaza for 2021, running from May through September. Kicking off May 29, there will be a variety of activities and concerts happening that bring fun for everyone. All events in the series are free and open to the public, with free parking available throughout downtown and in The Foundry parking garage.

Along with family-friendly live music from talented regional bands, the Loveland Downtown District will host extended outdoor patio dining, fitness classes, kids days in partnership with City of Loveland Parks & Recreation, Loveland Public Library and MetroLux Dine-In Theatres, and two new all-day music festival events in July and September. The series will also feature local artists, food vendors, and downtown craft breweries.

“We’re very excited to move forward with these outdoor events and welcome the community back downtown again,” said Sean Hawkins, Executive Director of the Loveland Downtown District. “This is a great opportunity for people to enjoy live music and summer activities while supporting our local, independent businesses.”

Support for the One Sweet Summer event series comes from the generosity of annual investor partners, FNBO, Xfinity, and AIMS Community College. All events will operate with current COVID-19 restrictions in place at the time of the event, under an event variance approval by Larimer County. Attendees are encouraged to follow all posted guidelines and maintain 6 feet distancing between groups.

The 2021 One Sweet Summer schedule includes:

Saturday Dine Out – Saturdays, May 29, June 26, July 31, August 28, and September 25 from 12-9 pm Kids on the Plaza – Tuesdays, June 9 to August 11 from 12-2 pm Blues Nights – Fridays, July 2 and August 6 from 6-9:30 pm Fitness Classes – Tuesdays, June 15 to August 31 from 8-9 am and Saturdays, June 19 to September 4 from 8-10 am Wednesday Concerts – Wednesdays, July 7 through August 25 from 6-8:30 pm Sessions: Bluegrass & Brews Festival – Saturday, July 31 from 12-8 pm Symphony on the Plaza – Friday, August 13 from 6-8:30 pm Fall Into Blues Fest – Saturday, September 11 from 1-7 pm



The Foundry is a new mixed-use development located on three city blocks in the heart of Downtown Loveland, making it the perfect location for members of the community to gather. The Foundry features convenient parking, apartments, restaurants, salon, hotel, dine-in movie theater, and a central plaza for community entertainment with easy access to an array of independently owned restaurants, breweries, bars, and retail shops in the downtown core.

For more information about One Sweet Summer, visit downtownloveland.org/onesweetsummer or follow the Loveland Downtown District on Facebook @DowntownLoveland or Instagram @dtown_loveland.