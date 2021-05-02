Bohemian Foundation Announces Awards to Local Organizations 

Last month, the Bohemian Foundation announced that it awarded more than $560,000 to 31 local organizations working to encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community. Bohemian Foundation awards Pharos Fund grants twice every year. Since its inception in 2001, Bohemian Foundation has awarded $21 million dollars in Pharos Fund grants to a variety of organizations serving the Fort Collins area.

“We’re pleased to support organizations making an impact in our community,” said Sara Maranowicz, Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs Director. “These Pharos Fund recipients demonstrate understanding of the community need and produce measurable outcomes through their work.”

Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that makes awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government units. A committee comprised of Bohemian Foundation board members and community reviewers selects grantees through a competitive application process.

Full List of Spring 2021 Pharos Fund Recipients:

Alianza NORCO, General Support

Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, Caring Conversations

Book Trust, General Support

Break Free Inc. dba The Avery Center, Being the Key

CARE Housing, Resident Services

CASA of Larimer County, Supervised Exchange and Visitation

ChildSafe Colorado, Inc., Child Abuse Treatment Program

Crossroads Safehouse, Inc., General Support

Department of School Services, PSD, AVID Support 2021-22

Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, General Support

Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe), General Support

Food Bank for Larimer County, General Support

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner, Experiential Learning for All: Opportunity Program

Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek, Gardens for All

Homeward Alliance, Family Resources

Junior Achievement – Rocky Mountain, Inc., General Support

Larimer County Partners, Inc., School Based Mentoring

Little Shop of Physics, CSU, Next Generation Standards, Next Generation Scientists

Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House, The Matthews House Community Life Centers

National Inventors Hall of Fame, Inc., Camp Invention Summer STEM Enrichment Program in the Poudre School District

Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc., Housing Preservation for Families

Poudre High School, PSD, Manufacturing Pathways in Technology Early College High School

Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, General Support

Putnam Elementary School, PSD, Putnam Elementary Computer Science for All

Reach Out and Read Colorado, General Support

Rocky Mountain Youth Medical & Nursing Consultants, Inc., Lincoln Middle School School Based Health Center

S.N.A.P.P!, General Support

Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, Prevention Programs

The Community Literacy Center, CSU, SpeakOut Youth Writing Workshops

The Family Center/La Familia, General Operating Support

University Communications, CSU, School Is Cool

Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information. Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation supports local, national and global efforts to build strong communities.