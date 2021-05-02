Bohemian Foundation Announces Awards to Local Organizations 

Last month, the Bohemian Foundation announced that it awarded more than $560,000 to 31 local organizations working to encourage and enable youth to thrive, empower individuals and families on the path toward economic stability, and strengthen our vibrant community. Bohemian Foundation awards Pharos Fund grants twice every year. Since its inception in 2001, Bohemian Foundation has awarded $21 million dollars in Pharos Fund grants to a variety of organizations serving the Fort Collins area.
“We’re pleased to support organizations making an impact in our community,” said Sara Maranowicz, Bohemian Foundation’s Community Programs Director. “These Pharos Fund recipients demonstrate understanding of the community need and produce measurable outcomes through their work.”
Pharos Fund is a responsive grantmaking program of Bohemian Foundation that makes awards up to $30,000 to eligible 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations and government units. A committee comprised of Bohemian Foundation board members and community reviewers selects grantees through a competitive application process.
Full List of Spring 2021 Pharos Fund Recipients:
Alianza NORCO, General Support
Alliance for Suicide Prevention of Larimer County, Caring Conversations
Book Trust, General Support
Break Free Inc. dba The Avery Center, Being the Key
CARE Housing, Resident Services
CASA of Larimer County, Supervised Exchange and Visitation
ChildSafe Colorado, Inc., Child Abuse Treatment Program
Crossroads Safehouse, Inc., General Support
Department of School Services, PSD, AVID Support 2021-22
Early Childhood Council of Larimer County, General Support
Feeding Our Community Ourselves, Inc. (FoCo Cafe), General Support
Food Bank for Larimer County, General Support
Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, Nonprofit Partner, Experiential Learning for All: Opportunity Program
Friends of the Gardens on Spring Creek, Gardens for All
Homeward Alliance, Family Resources
Junior Achievement – Rocky Mountain, Inc., General Support
Larimer County Partners, Inc., School Based Mentoring
Little Shop of Physics, CSU, Next Generation Standards, Next Generation Scientists
Live the Victory, Inc. dba The Matthews House, The Matthews House Community Life Centers
National Inventors Hall of Fame, Inc., Camp Invention Summer STEM Enrichment Program in the Poudre School District
Neighbor to Neighbor, Inc., Housing Preservation for Families
Poudre High School, PSD, Manufacturing Pathways in Technology Early College High School
Project Self-Sufficiency of Loveland-Fort Collins, General Support
Putnam Elementary School, PSD, Putnam Elementary Computer Science for All
Reach Out and Read Colorado, General Support
Rocky Mountain Youth Medical & Nursing Consultants, Inc., Lincoln Middle School School Based Health Center
S.N.A.P.P!, General Support
Sexual Assault Victim Advocate Center, Prevention Programs
The Community Literacy Center, CSU, SpeakOut Youth Writing Workshops
The Family Center/La Familia, General Operating Support
University Communications, CSU, School Is Cool
Visit BohemianFoundation.org for more information. Bohemian Foundation is a private family foundation established in 2001. Based in Fort Collins, Colorado, Bohemian Foundation supports local, national and global efforts to build strong communities.
Did you like what you just read?
Show your support for Local Journalism by helping us do more of it. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring stories like this to you.Click to Donate
Northern Colorado LiveMarket
Sparge Brewing Food Trucks Tues, 4/26 - Sun, 5/2
970-372-2780
Basic Metallic Reloading Class
970-881-2929
Be the first to comment