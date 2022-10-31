Earth Matters Exhibition is Now Open at Fort Collins Museum of Discovery

Rethink the Future with an Exhibition on Sustainability

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery has announced its special exhibition, Earth Matters: Rethink the Future, is now on display through Sunday, January 8, 2023. The exhibition combines interactive experiences for all ages.

Earth Matters immerses visitors in thought-provoking scientific topics about our changing planet such as biodiversity, rising global temperatures, and issues around carbon emissions. The 5,000-square-foot exhibition inspires visitors to rethink the future and understand how even the smallest of actions, like building an insect hotel, make a big difference in the world. This STEM-based, family-friendly exhibit is presented in English and Spanish.

“Earth Matters brings to life important conversations about changes in our natural world. Visitors of all ages are inspired to be curious and take part in unique problem-solving roles as we collectively work to build safe, healthy, and sustainable communities,” said Laura Valdez, Fort Collins Museum of Discovery’s Nonprofit Partner Co-Executive Director.

In addition to featuring Earth Matters, special programming is planned through the run of the exhibit to bring science-based topics to life. A regularly updated programmatic schedule and registration information can be found at www.fcmod.org/earth-matters-programming.

“Earth Matters comes to Colorado at a perfect time. We are hearing from all over the community that the exhibit and our programmatic experiences are fun and memorable,” said Cheryl Donaldson Moses, City Partner Co-Executive Director. “Our aligned programming is reinforcing community connections so vital to the museum’s impact in Colorado and beyond.”

Earth Matters is created by Scitech in Perth, Australia, and produced by Imagine Exhibitions. The exhibition is sponsored by Odell Brewing Co., HP Inc., and Kaiser Permanente.

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery is an all-ages, immersive museum featuring hands-on and collections-based exhibits that tell the stories of Northern Colorado and beyond. The science, history, and cultural museum is located at 408 Mason Court in Fort Collins and is open 10 am – 5 pm. Tuesday through Sunday.

Fort Collins Museum of Discovery opened its doors in November 2012 through an innovative public-private partnership and has welcomed nearly 1 million visitors of all ages. This premier cultural and educational institution boasts long-term exhibits in science, music, agriculture, astronomy, first peoples, wildlands, and more, including four buildings of regional historical importance at FCMoD’s Heritage Courtyard, the on-site Archive and Collections, and Northern Colorado’s only 360° immersive theater – the OtterBox Digital Dome Theater. Since 2016, FCMoD has welcomed national touring special exhibitions from producers including National Geographic, the American Museum of Natural History, the Smithsonian, and more.

For information about the museum, exhibits, and future program opportunities, please visit www.fcmod.org.