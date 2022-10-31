Publisher’s Letter: BIG Investment for Our Future

I started a few months ago by dedicating these columns to the importance of raising more support for North Forty News through the communities we serve.

Since then, we have had our most successful months with new subscribers, returning subscribers, and overall donations to help me deliver multiple generations of North Forty News. Thank you to everyone who has subscribed, renewed, and spread the word. My goal of 1,000 new subscribers by January is a big one. We are making progress, but we still have a ways to go, 963 more, to be exact.

Along the way, I have asked for feedback from our readers with ideas about how we can diversify our revenue. Many have replied!

Out of that feedback, one person, in particular, offered an idea to partner with local shops to provide products they could offer, and then we could raise money with the proceeds. I loved that idea. It made me think harder about something that has been “stewing” in my brain for a while now.

There is no question that North Forty News has a strong following. Our readers want to see this locally-owned news service continue. They also want to support local businesses whenever possible. So why not make that easier while reducing some of our costs?

I am preparing to purchase a small complex of buildings on the real estate market to start a new brick-and-mortar marketplace.

That’s going to take investment. A big one! I’m willing. I’m scraping every penny, moving assets around, and re-arranging my retirement portfolios to make room for this big potential purchase. A purchase like this one will diversify revenue for North Forty News, reduce expenses, and support our local business communities all at once.

I want to raise $20,000 from our readers to help purchase this complex. This amount is nowhere near the amount I will need to invest, but it would be a great supplement. Crowdfunding has grown in popularity in recent years. I have just now tried it. Starting with this edition, you will find our new campaign to fund an all-new local marketplace on every single page of our newspaper, on the top line. That’s how important this is!

The marketplace will help North Forty News go to a new level in the following ways:

Act as a catalyst for local organizations by promoting their products and services and selling them in a location where businesses could not have otherwise afforded to do so

North Forty News has identified a potential location where we would partner with local organizations to provide entertainment options in a centrally located permanent indoor and outdoor market setting while preserving a historic building.

Reduce North Forty News’ monthly operational expenses on existing leases for office space and a storage facility

Investment into centrally located business real estate in North Fort Collins with the objective of being a catalyst for growth

Long-term revenue diversification of North Forty News in order to support multi-generational growth

Continuance and growth of locally-owned media

Those who support this campaign will get complimentary subscriptions to North Forty News based on the value of your contribution. For example, if you contribute $70, we’ll give you a one-year driveway delivery subscription.

So, want to join me? Invest in our communities and North Forty News.

Go to northfortynews.com/fund and participate with any amount.

Many of you have already supported us by sending us good ‘ole fashioned checks. We’ll take those too! Please make a note on the check.

Our mailing address is: 2601 S Lemay Ave, Suite 7 PMB 227, Fort Collins, CO 80525

Thank you from the bottom of my heart! If you have already contributed recently and would like us to apply your contribution to this purchase — just let me know (info@northfortynews.com)! Let’s do this together!

