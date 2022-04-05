Exhibit Featuring Weld RE-4 Student Art Available to Public April 1 in Windsor

Staff from Windsor’s Culture Division have partnered with Weld RE-4 elementary school art teachers to curate a student exhibition, scheduled for display at the Art & Heritage Center on weekends from Friday, April 1 through Sunday, April 24. The exhibit features approximately 125 pieces of art from students attending Skyview School of STEM, Tozer, Mountain View, Range View, and Grandview Elementary.

The month-long exhibit will kick off with an open house-style artist reception on April 1, from 4 to 7 pm. After that, the exhibition can be viewed at the Art & Heritage Center, located at 116 5th St., Fridays through Sundays, from noon to 4 pm, through April 24. The exhibition will be closed Sunday, April 17, in observance of the Easter holiday. Admission to Art & Heritage Center is free.

According to Museum Curator Caitlin Heusser, “The Town of Windsor Museums believes in building community through creativity and discovery. Student artwork provides a unique perspective, and we want to share that perspective with our community.”

For more information, about the Art & Heritage Center, visit recreationliveshere.com/AHC. For information about the Town of Windsor, Museums visit recreationliveshere.com/culture.