Fall Into Blues Fest Returns to Downtown Loveland

The Loveland Downtown District is wrapping up its One Sweet Summer Event Series with the Fall Into Blues Fest on Saturday, September 10 from 2-9 pm. Fall Into Blues Fest will feature performances from four local favorite blues acts, craft beer selections from Big Thompson Brewery, Crow Hop Brewing Co., Loveland Aleworks, Verboten Brewing, and Rock Coast Brewery, as well as wine from The OBC Wine Project by Odell Brewing and additional food and drinks available from plaza restaurants and food truck vendors. The event is free and open to the public with free parking available throughout downtown and in The Foundry parking garage.

“We’ve had so much fun hosting our concerts this summer and we have a really great lineup to wrap up the summer in Downtown Loveland,” said Sean Hawkins, Executive Director of the Loveland Downtown District. “As we prepare to say goodbye to summer and transition into the autumn season, we hope everyone will enjoy this full Saturday downtown celebrating blues music!”

The Fall Into Blues Fest schedule includes:

– Graham Good Paints the Blues | 2 pm- 3:15 pm

– Blue Dogs | 3:35 pm – 4:45 pm

– Dave Beegle Blues Experience | 5:05 pm – 6:30 pm

– Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal | 7 pm – 9 pm

Come out and enjoy one more One Sweet Summer night with a local favorite, Dave Beegle, and jam along with former The Voice contestant Josh Hoyer & Soul Colossal!

Support for the One Sweet Summer event series comes from the generosity of annual investor partners, FNBO and Xfinity, as well as 2022 sponsors iHeartMedia, and The OBC Wine Project.