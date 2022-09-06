11th Annual Buckeye Quilt Show to Help Preserve and Restore Buckeye School

Buckeye Community Club will host “Stitches Through Time” 11th Annual Quilt and Fabric Arts Show on Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18th from 10 am to 4 pm. There is no admission fee, but all donations and proceeds will be used to preserve and restore Buckeye School, which turns 97 this year!

Featured this year are the quilt and fabric arts displays, a Silent Auction of gift baskets (on Saturday only), Lunches from Les’s BBQ and Smokehouse in Wellington, an Antique Tractor and Car Show, and a Barnyard (yard) Sale. This year’s proceeds will be used to match the State Historic Fund’s (SHF) grant to restore the windows and screens.

Buckeye School was placed on the National and Colorado Registers of Historic Places in 2008. A windbreak of evergreens and other shade trees was added before 1999. Previous Quilt Show contributions, many volunteer hours, and other SHF grants have been used to build a handicap-accessible ramp (2010); replace the roof and add rain gutters (2013); add a handicap-accessible restroom (2014–despite delays from two water line leaks); remove the exterior lead paint and apply a fresh coat (2019), and update electrical wiring and replace steps to the southeast door (2020). In 2020-2021 fencing was added to enclose shade trees, the playground, a swing set, and picnic tables for lovely summer potlucks.

Closed as a school in 1960, this Grand Old Lady was purchased by community members for $767 and has been used as a social center, 4-H meeting place, voting site, and home to monthly potlucks held by Buckeye Community Club ever since, except when COVID limited its use. Come see this wonderful building, cleverly designed, and faithfully maintained to evoke life in the area almost 100 years ago.