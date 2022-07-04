FoCo Food Truck Rally Returns to City Park for More Fun in the Sun

Jonson Kuhn | New SCENE

If you haven’t heard by now, the FoCo Food Truck Rally is back in action this summer with a variety of more than 15 new and returning food trucks that stretch across City Park every Tuesday of each week, featuring delicious food and free live music organized by Mishawaka Amphitheatre.

The official return date was May 10 and they’ll be running through September 13. While there are no events planned for Tuesday, July 5, there was a special exception made on Saturday, July 2.

Food Trucks can be found linen up along Sheldon Drive (near Mulberry), City Park. Vendors typically have food ready to serve by 5:15, and attendees are always come early to put orders in. The event goes until dusk, so end times will vary roughly 30 minutes throughout the season. Everyone is asked to check the sunset time before attending.

There are parking spaces throughout City Park as well as the surrounding neighborhood. However, FoCo Food Truck Rally would like to encourage that you walk, ride your bike, take the Maxx, or carpool, as the surrounding neighborhood is affected by all of the cars. Dogs are welcome so long as they’re kept on a leash.

You can check their Facebook post for the weekly vendor lineup where you can see individual businesses and menus. This is also a master list of all of the trucks and their dietary offerings. No alcohol is served through any of the vendors.



This is a rain or shine event however the Rally can be occasionally canceled for severe or dangerous weather. Check the website and facebook page for updates. Better yet, sign up for the weekly newsletter to have the information sent directly to you.

As far as the live music, you can check their Facebook and Instagram pages to see who is playing each week and check out the master music list for the entire season.

Here is a list of this year’s rotating food trucks:

A-Maize’n Kettle Corn

And Then Ice Cream

Antojitos del sureste

B Sweet Cupcakes

Ba-Nom-a-Nom

Backyard Bird

Bigs BBQ

Brazi Eats

Bright Side Coffee Co.

Caupona Bakery & Smokery

Charlotte’s Lil Kitchen

Ciao! Mobile Pizzeria

Corndoggies

Double Wide Burgers

Downtown Fingers

Fat Tomato Inc

Fork Yeah

Get Plattered

Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen

Hoppers Mini Donuts

Hunje Food Truck

JIMBEAUX’S Cajun

Koby’s East Coast Snowball

Kona Ice

La Piadina

Marchio’s Grill

Mary’s Mountain Cookies

Pierogies Factory

Project Pizza

Roll It Up Sushi Truck

Shell on Wheels

Smokin Bros Barbecue

The Cupcake Gypsies

The Goodness Truck

The Snowy Churro Northern Colorado

The Waffle Lab

Umami Mobile Eatery