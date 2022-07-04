FoCo Food Truck Rally Returns to City Park for More Fun in the Sun

Jonson Kuhn | New SCENE
If you haven’t heard by now, the FoCo Food Truck Rally is back in action this summer with a variety of more than 15 new and returning food trucks that stretch across City Park every Tuesday of each week, featuring delicious food and free live music organized by Mishawaka Amphitheatre.
The official return date was May 10 and they’ll be running through September 13. While there are no events planned for Tuesday, July 5, there was a special exception made on Saturday, July 2.
Food Trucks can be found linen up along Sheldon Drive (near Mulberry), City Park. Vendors typically have food ready to serve by 5:15, and attendees are always come early to put orders in. The event goes until dusk, so end times will vary roughly 30 minutes throughout the season. Everyone is asked to check the sunset time before attending.
There are parking spaces throughout City Park as well as the surrounding neighborhood. However, FoCo Food Truck Rally would like to encourage that you walk, ride your bike, take the Maxx, or carpool, as the surrounding neighborhood is affected by all of the cars. Dogs are welcome so long as they’re kept on a leash.
You can check their Facebook post for the weekly vendor lineup where you can see individual businesses and menus. This is also a master list of all of the trucks and their dietary offerings. No alcohol is served through any of the vendors.
This is a rain or shine event however the Rally can be occasionally canceled for severe or dangerous weather. Check the website and facebook page for updates. Better yet, sign up for the weekly newsletter to have the information sent directly to you.
As far as the live music, you can check their Facebook and Instagram pages to see who is playing each week and check out the master music list for the entire season.
Here is a list of this year’s rotating food trucks:
A-Maize’n Kettle Corn
And Then Ice Cream
Antojitos del sureste
B Sweet Cupcakes
Ba-Nom-a-Nom
Backyard Bird
Bigs BBQ
Brazi Eats
Bright Side Coffee Co.
Caupona Bakery & Smokery
Charlotte’s Lil Kitchen
Ciao! Mobile Pizzeria
Corndoggies
Double Wide Burgers
Downtown Fingers
Fat Tomato Inc
Fork Yeah
Get Plattered
Gourmet Grub Scratch Kitchen
Hoppers Mini Donuts
Hunje Food Truck
JIMBEAUX’S Cajun
Koby’s East Coast Snowball
Kona Ice
La Piadina
Marchio’s Grill
Mary’s Mountain Cookies
Pierogies Factory
Project Pizza
Roll It Up Sushi Truck
Shell on Wheels
Smokin Bros Barbecue
The Cupcake Gypsies
The Goodness Truck
The Snowy Churro Northern Colorado
The Waffle Lab
Umami Mobile Eatery
