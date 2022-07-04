egasus and Bustang Services Cut Fares in Half for Summer 

Recently, the Polis-Primavera administration and the Colorado Department of Transportation announced that the new express shuttle service – Pegasus – is continuing its half-fare promotion through Labor Day Weekend, providing a low-cost travel alternative to the mountain towns along Interstate 70. Bustang and Bustang Outrider routes will also be half-off from July 1 through Labor Day Weekend. Governor Polis and CDOT Administrator Shoshana Lew unveiled the Pegasus express shuttle service last month at Union Station.

“We are saving people money, reducing traffic, and opening up easier ways for Coloradans and visitors to explore and experience Colorado’s world-class mountain areas and outdoors,” said Gov. Polis.

Pegasus departs hourly from Denver’s Union Station, from 6 a.m to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday, with limited service on Thursdays and Mondays. Stops include the Denver Federal Center in Lakewood, Idaho Springs, Frisco, Vail, and Avon. Passengers also can connect to local transit providers at each stop.

Across the country, inflation and supply-chain constraints are forecasted to remain a top concern, which is why the Polis Administration remains committed to cutting costs and saving Coloradans money with over 100 ways to save Coloradans money including tax rebates of over $750 for individuals and $1,500 for joint filers, saving families $4,300 per year with universal preschool, ending the sales tax on fertilizer, cutting the cost of a state parks pass to $29, reducing payroll taxes, delaying any new fees on gas, and more.

“Since its launch, we’ve been encouraged with the increase in ridership each weekend,” said CDOT Executive Director Shoshana Lew. “The half-price fare promotion originally was scheduled to run through June. However, with passenger numbers growing, we thought it best to give people the opportunity to evaluate the service for themselves throughout the summer and this is a good incentive.”

CDOT launched Pegasus on Memorial Day Weekend to coincide with the traditional start of the summer travel season.

“Reducing all of our Bustang fares in half ideally will increase ridership by providing another option for commuting, for recreation, and for all the other reasons people use transit in their day-to-day lives,” said CDOT Division of Transit and Rail Director Amber Blake. “That, in turn, can also help reduce congestion in many areas throughout the state and ultimately, save Coloradans money while gas prices are at record levels.”

Pegasus shuttles seat up to 11 people, are wheelchair accessible, and equipped with USB ports, power outlets, and Wi-Fi. Each vehicle also has luggage storage, bike racks, and ski/snowboard containers.

PEGASUS HALF-PRICE FARES

STOP IDAHO SPRINGS FRISCO VAIL AVON Union Station $3 $6.50 $10 $10 Federal Center $3 $6.50 $10 $10 Idaho Springs — $4 $6.50 $6.50 Frisco — — $3 $3

Children 2 – 11 years ride free

“One fully-booked Pegasus shuttle is the equivalent to removing six two-person vehicles off the road,” said Blake. “Multiply that by dozens of Pegasus trips each weekend and we can help make the drive to the mountains safer and more enjoyable.”

For more information on all Bustang services, including routes, maps, schedules, and tickets, please visit ridebustang.com. Follow service alerts on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram at@RideBustang. Tickets also can be purchased through the Bustang mobile app available from Google Play and the App Store.

Although COVID-19 restrictions have been removed, some public safety measures remain, including:

Face masks are required for drivers; strongly recommended for passengers but not mandatory

Additional personal protective equipment was issued for drivers

Hand sanitizer wipes are offered to passengers when boarding the van

Vans cleaned and disinfected upon completion of each route and after completion of each day’s routes, including all seats, safety belt buckles, headrests (front and back), and armrests

PEGASUS STATEMENTS OF SUPPORT

Margaret Bowes, Director, I-70 Coalition

“CDOT’s investment in mountain transit is a critical component in reducing congestion on the I-70 corridor. Pegasus will offer frequent and convenient weekend transit service to travelers and mountain residents alike.”

Randy Wheelock, Clear Creek County Commissioner

“Whether addressing local air quality or climate change, or addressing both local and state mobility needs, we must transform how we use our roads. Pegasus has the potential to be that transformational catalyst, helping us want to change how we travel and building ridership for a more thoughtful transportation future.”

Matt Scherr, Eagle County Commissioner

“Eagle County is thrilled to see this giant step to more convenient, affordable, and accessible mobility solutions for everyone using the I-70 corridor!”

Tamara Pogue, Summit County Commissioner

“Transportation is a lifeline for our mountain communities. Pegasus will help solve the issue of congestion that impacts Summit County and support our local economies by connecting travelers to our local transit service, Summit Stage.”