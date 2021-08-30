22 Artists to Participate in Annual Fort Collins Mural Project

Fort Collins Mural Project (FCMP) has announced that they are hosting the third annual Mural Project, September 12-18th, 2021.

This year they will have 22 artists: Aaron Sutton, Boudieny Titus aka Decay Renee, Carmen Richards, Cassandra Bartlett, Chelsea Gilmore, Dominique F Montano, Edica Pacha, Emily Moore, Hannah Circenis, Jahna Rae Church, Julie Kitzes, Justin Camilli, Samantha Pascavis, Julio Mendoza, Kaylee Bender-Randolph, Leah Pantea, Levon Meserlian, Ramon O Trujillo, Shaunie Berry, Sofia Ramirez, Speaks, and Yazz Atmore.

FCMP has partnered with Ace Hardware. They will paint the entire back of the building.

2021 Mural Project Locations:

Ace Hardware, 215 S College Ave

Old Town Putt, 244 N College Ave.

Lightsource, 121 W. Laporte Ave.

Oak Alley, 119 West Oak.

Old Canyon Street Gallery, 246 Pine St.

Remington Apartments, 317 Remington St.

Fountain Head Center, 4032 S College Ave.

We request that if you are attending the festival that you wear a mask for the safety of everyone and maintain 6ft distancing.