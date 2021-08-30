Sounds Affects Benefit Show to Feature Music from Bevin Luna and ZEMBU at Odell Brewing Company

Sounds Affects, a local non-profit organization dedicated to connecting professional musicians to isolated senior care spaces, will be hosting a benefit show to raise awareness and funds for the program on Tuesday, September 7th from 7 pm-9 pm at Odell Brewing Company, 800 East Lincoln Avenue in Fort Collins. The event will feature music from local artists Bevin Luna and ZEMBU, as well as an interactive music booth with Veronica May. Tickets are $10 per person and are available for purchase at soundaffectsmusic.org.

Sounds Affects is a funded community partner of the Office on Aging, thanks to the Older Americans Act and Older Coloradans funds. These programs provide older adults, particularly those vulnerable older adults at risk of losing their independence, with supportive services and opportunities to enhance their health and wellbeing while remaining independent in their own homes.

Tickets are limited and COVID requirements are in place to keep musicians, staff, volunteers, and guests safe. Please visit soundaffectsmusic.org for more information and for a link to purchase tickets. For more information on the Larimer County Office on Aging and other funded community partners, please visit larimer.org/seniors.