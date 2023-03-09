Fort Collins Symphony Presents “Escape to the Movies: The History of Music in Film” Concert

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

The Fort Collins Symphony (FCS) has announced the upcoming concert, “Escape to the Movies: The History of Music in Film,” at 7 pm on Friday, March 24, at the Timberline Church Auditorium. This live concert celebrates the relationship between music and film by exploring its rich history from the silent era to the present.

Under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, the concert is a narrative journey through the evolution of film music by highlighting the historical context, composers, and cultural impact. The evening of “reel music” features scores from iconic films such as Felix the Cat, West Side Story, James Bond, Lord of the Rings, Star Wars, and Indiana Jones.

Whether you are a film buff or a music enthusiast, “Escape to the Movies” promises to be a magical experience that transports you from the golden era of cinema to the present. Do not miss this chance to hear your favorite film scores performed live by the professional FCS musicians. As a guest, you are encouraged to join Fort Collins Comic Con members and dress as your favorite film character. Note: if your costume features a weapon, please leave it at home.

Cost: Adult $32, Student $12

Details: FCSymphony.org/movies.

Tickets: lctix.com/spring-pops- escape-to-the-movies and at the door.

Open seating: Doors open at 6:15 pm

The Fort Collins Symphony’s 2022-2023 Season Sponsors: City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, Dr. David and Alison Dennis, Ken Garff Ford Fort Collins, Lyric Theater, National Endowment for the Arts. Dr. Ed Siegel, Dr. Peter Springberg, and Janet Kowall.

Media Sponsors: KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins, KUNC 91.5 FM Radio NPR, and North Forty News.

“Escape to the Movies” Sponsors: Audiology Group of Northern Colorado, Fort Collins Comic Con, Gwen Hatchette and Mark Goldrich, Holiday Twin Drive-In, Sage Benefit Advisors, Tim Hebert, and Nancy and Denis Symes.