Happenings in Wellington: Week of March 6, 2023

by Nancy Harrison | Adventure Media

March is here; can Spring be far behind? St Paddy’s Day and the Spring Equinox mark this fair Month.

Upcoming Events for Wellington Include:

March 11 – Sparge Yoga with Cassie – 10-11:30 AM at Sparge Brewery. Join Cassie for an all-levels yoga class! Bring yourself and your mat and give yourself the gift of community while finding movement with friends. Stay afterward for $1 off drinks, and a food truck will be there at noon! https://www.eventbrite.com/e/sparge-yoga-tickets-512248437867?aff=erelpanelorg

March 8 – Empowering Women’s Wellness – hosted by Align Medical Center – Join Align Medical Center for an introduction to their new technology, the EmpowerRF! This RSVP-only event has limited seating, so call to reserve your spot. They will educate attendees on the machine and how it is used to treat women’s health issues. They will be serving light appetizers and beverages. The night includes amazing door prizes and a grand prize of $500 gift certificate to any EmpowerRF procedure. https://wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.com/events/details/empowering-women-s-wellness-846182

March 9 – Chamber Membership Committee Meeting. 9 AM at the Chamber Office. Please register to attend.

March 15 – Women of Wellington – 6-8 PM at Meridian Trust Federal Credit Union in Wellington. Meet Robina Williams, a medical aesthetician who will teach medicinal and holistic skin care.

March 17 – Wellington Area Chamber’s St Paddy’s Jubilee Beer Crawl – This will be Wellington’s First St Patrick’s Day Beer Crawl and it promises to be a ton of fun. Sponsors are lining up to provide locations for beer tastings, setting up booths for treats and information and preparing to show everyone a great time. Registration is available at https://wellingtonareachamberofcommerceco.growthzoneapp.com/events/details/wellington-area-chamber-st-paddy-s-jubilee-beer-crawl-833926

Wellington Public Library offers its March Schedule.

March 7 & 21 – Baby & Toddler Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Join in for a 1/2 hour full of interactive songs, rhymes, and easy stories designed for children ages 0-36 months (siblings welcome).

Stay and play afterward!

March 14 & 28 – Preschool Story Time 10:15 – 11 AM Preschool Storytime is designed for ages three and up. Join in for stories, songs, and crafts!

Information at this link https://wellington.colibraries.org/events/baby-and-toddler-storytime-2023-02-07/