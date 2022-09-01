Fort Collins Symphony Presents Season 2022-2023 ESCAPE TO NEW REALMS

The Fort Collins Symphony (FCS) launches its Season 2022-2023, “ESCAPE TO NEW REALMS,” at 7:30 pm on Saturday, October 1 at the Fort Collins Lincoln Center. Under the baton of Maestro Wes Kenney, now in his 20th season, this award-winning orchestra will perform a magical season of classical, contemporary, and popular music. In addition to the five Signature, winter Family, and spring Pops concerts, the season includes a new Halloween-themed Pops concert.

Who doesn’t love a chance to escape: to walk away from the ordinary, the mundane, the everyday? A flight through the portals of music—the art of the air—can whisk you off to unexpected places, evoke memories, provide calm spaces, stimulate the mind, and create wonderful flights of fancy.

Your FCS invites you to escape via a wealth of music genres, eras, composers, and artists. The Signature Concert repertoire includes such favorite classical composers as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Antonio Vivaldi, Joseph Haydn, and Ukrainian-born Sergei Prokofiev. The FCS is also highlighting groundbreaking living composers: Michael Abels, Stacy Garrop, Gregory Smith, James David, Aaron Jay Kernis, and Ethan Boxley.

Escape to a place of enchantment with Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov’s exuberant Capriccio Espagnol. New realms await with Igor Stravinsky’s dramatic Firebird Suite. Dance to places of delight with Joseph Bologne’s Symphony No. 1 or Amy Beach’s Bal Masqué. Spend moments of reflection with Benjamin Britten’s Variations on a Theme of Frank Bridge or Fela Sowande’s nostalgic African Suite. Escape to places of hope with Claude Debussy’s Nocturnes.

The “Escape to the Dungeon” Halloween Pops concert features spooky and thrilling music, ghost stories, and lots of “phantastic” surprises! The “Reel Music: The History of Music in Film” Spring Pops concert dives into the role orchestral music has played on the Big Screen—from the silent era up to today. The Friends of the Symphony-sponsored “Escape to the Zoo” Family concert includes a menagerie of animals found in the works of Gregory Smith’s Zoo Song and Camille Saint-Saën’s Carnival of the Animals.

Please join the FCS this season to escape, explore, dream, and be inspired. Single, season, bundled, student, and live-stream tickets are now on-sale at LCTix.com or 970.221.6730.

The Fort Collins Symphony’s 2022-2023 Season is sponsored by the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Colorado Creative Industries, Dr. David and Alison Dennis, The Lyric Cinema, National Endowment for the Arts, Dr. Ed Siegel, and Dr. Peter Springberg and Janet Kowall. Media sponsors are KRFC 88.9 FM Radio Fort Collins and KUNC 91.5 FM Radio NPR.