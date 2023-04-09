Global Village Museum Celebrates 12 Terrific Years

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

A true museum gem, the Global Village Museum of Arts and Cultures will commemorate 12 awesome years with two events this month to which the public is cordially invited.

The Museum will host a free admission day from 11 am to 5 pm Saturday, April 15. Visitors in the Museum’s Main Gallery will enjoy Deutschland Through Students’ Eyes, curated by German language students at Fort Collins High School. The date pays tribute to April 15, 2011, when the ribbon-cutting was held at 200 West Mountain Avenue after the formal establishment of the Museum. Light refreshments will be served all day in the Museum lobby.

On Sunday, April 30, a celebratory party is planned from 1:30-4:30 pm at the Fort Collins Marriott, 350 E. Horsetooth Road. The lively affair will recognize the Museum’s founders, board members, employees, donors, volunteers, and dozens of others behind the 12-year success of the Museum. The festivities will also feature the reading of a City of Fort Collins proclamation honoring the Global Village Museum and its contributions to the community.

Tickets for the party are $30 per person and are available at globalvillagemuseum.org.

The fun afternoon will include a program of appreciation, highlight mementos, and pictures from the Museum’s remarkable history. Refreshments and non-alcoholic drinks are included in the ticket price, and a cash bar will be available.

“Since 2011, the Global Village Museum has been hosting international exhibits and providing educational programs about world arts, cultures, lifestyles, and traditions,” said Barbara Schoenberger, the Museum’s Director. “Please come and help us honor the amazing and passionate people behind 12 terrific years.”

The Global Village Museum is located at 200 West Mountain Avenue, and Museum hours are 11 am to 5 pm, Tuesday through Saturday. Regular admission is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and students, $1 for ages 4-15, and free for children three and under. Adult tours receive discounted admission of $3/person. For more information, please visit globalvillagemuseum.org or call 970-221-4600.