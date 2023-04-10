Thirty Years and Counting

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

It amazes me every time our volume number moves up one number, and our editions go back to zero. What does that mean in “layman’s terms?” It means we have made it past 30 years as a Northern Colorado Publication.

Over six years, North Forty News has grown from a once-per-month small newspaper to a weekly regional.

We have increased our printed copies more than tenfold, reaching more people than ever.

We have more content, readers, subscribers, and advertisers.

On our 30th birthday, we diversified revenue by venturing into local farming.

All of it is for a cause!

I am encouraged by the positive comments I get almost daily about what North Forty News is doing. Honestly, it helps me keep going.

Running a small business takes work.

I recently talked with someone who said they were discouraged by people who assume they earn a good living because they are small business owners.

I couldn’t agree more. People are often surprised to hear that, as the owner of a local news organization, I make less than I ever have.

I haven’t been into Journalism for the past 28 years of my career because it is lucrative. I do it because it is a necessity!

So, I have learned to be resourceful. I chop wood and mill lumber on the weekends to help pay the bills. And now, I’m running a farm too.

That’s why I make sure people know in every single edition of North Forty News that we could use their support.

And, if you don’t believe you can (or don’t want to) support a news organization with a subscription, you can help support local news and local farming by purchasing some of your groceries through us.

When I went to diversify North Forty News, it was vital that we only do it with a cause and that it supported our organization’s mission.

In today’s times, it’s more important than ever that our communities support local.

Think about it, what happens when gas prices go up? Grocery prices go up. Local farming relies less on gas prices because there isn’t any shipping overhead.

And if our community pitches in with a little hard labor, we can all say that we worked together to feed each other. How cool is that?

Please read the last page of this newspaper, where we have an order form for some of our products from the farm. This form will stay there.

Get involved. Purchase a subscription, spread the word, advertise, or buy your food from HOPE Farm & Community Garden and North Forty News. I am sure you will be pleased, and you will be doing great things for communities throughout Northern Colorado.

Your support helps us provide coverage of Northern Colorado communities.

