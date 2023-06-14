Grammy Winning Rock Band Greta Van Fleet Debuts New Song “Farewell for Now”

Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you.



STARCATCHER WORLD TOUR KICKS OFF JULY 24 IN NASHVILLE, TICKETS ON SALE NOW

Photo credit: Neil Krug

Grammy-winning rock band Greta Van Fleet is debuting their new track “Farewell For Now;” watch now on YouTube:

Greta Van Fleet will perform in Denver on July 31st at Ball Arena.

“On ‘Farewell For Now, ’ we express the sentiment of our longing to stay on stage and savor the magic created by the audience-music phenomena,” notes bassist Sam Kiszka. “But we must pack up and go to the next place to do it all over again; as always, we’ll be back soon.”

“Farewell For Now” is the latest track to be unveiled from the band’s highly anticipated forthcoming third studio album Starcatcher, due July 21 on Lava/Republic Records. The new track follows the release of “Meeting The Master” and “Sacred The Thread;” American Songwriter calls the latter track a “stunner.” Of “Meeting The Master,” Consequence raves that the song “[digs] deeper into their mythical lore by revisiting concepts from their previous work,” while Uproxx notes that “‘Meeting the Master’ [is] an existential new single on which lead vocalist Josh Kiszka embarks on a spiritual journey;” pre-save/pre-order the record HERE.

Most recently, the band shared a live performance video of “Sacred The Thread;” watch/share HERE.

Additionally, the band is launching another new vinyl variant—an exclusive black glitter vinyl—that is available for pre-order HERE. The band is also offering a red glitter vinyl, exclusive to Target, as well as an opaque vinyl available at select record stores across the country.

In celebration of the new music, the band is set to kick off their Starcatcher World Tour on July 24 in Nashville at the Bridgestone Arena. The tour, produced by Live Nation, includes stops at the iconic Madison Square Garden in New York and The Forum in Los Angeles as well as London’s OVO Arena Wembley and more; see below for a complete list of dates. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased HERE. The Starcatcher World Tour includes support from special guests Kaleo, Surf Curse, Mt. Joy and Black Honey.

Greta Van Fleet will also be touring throughout Europe, starting in Hamburg, Germany on November 6 with further international stops in Paris, Madrid, Amsterdam and more.

Starcatcher is written and recorded by the band—lead singer Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka, bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka and drummer Danny Wagner—alongside Grammy-winning producer Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile). Recorded at the legendary RCA Studios in Nashville, the band utilized the large recording room to capture the pure energy of their world-renowned live performances.

“We didn’t really have to force or be intense about writing, because everything that happened was very instinctual,” Jake says. “If anything, the record is our perspective, and sums up where we are as a group and individually as musicians.”

Throughout the ten-song collection, the band explores the duality of fantasy versus reality and the contrast between light and darkness. “We had this idea that we wanted to tell these stories to build a universe,” says Wagner. “We wanted to introduce characters and motifs and these ideas that would come about here and there throughout our careers through this world.”

The band took multiple concepts from the critically acclaimed sophomore album The Battle at Garden’s Gate and brought them into Starcatcher, although Sam’s take on the new record’s big ideas hints instead at new beginnings. “When I imagine the world of Starcatcher, I think of the cosmos,” he says. “It makes me ask a lot of questions, like ‘Where did we come from?’ or ‘What are we doing here?’ But it’s also questions like, ‘What is this consciousness that we have, and where did it come from?’”

The band is best known for their renowned live performances, selling over one million tickets worldwide. They sold out their entire 2022 arena tour, holding a special energy between them and their devoted fans. With Starcatcher, the band aims to capture that energy in the recording studio.

Most recently, the band performed at the inaugural Lollapalooza Mumbai and completed an extensive U.S. arena tour in March. This month, Greta Van Fleet played at Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta and the Beale Street Music Festival in Memphis.

Starcatcher follows their acclaimed sophomore album, The Battle at Garden’s Gate, released in 2021 to extensive chart and critical success. The album debuted at #1 Billboard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Hard Rock Album, #1 Billboard Vinyl Album, #2 Billboard Top Album Sales, and in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200. Their From The Fires EP, released in 2017, won Best Rock Album at the 61st Grammy Awards.

Forming in Frankenmuth, Michigan, in 2012, Greta Van Fleet consists of three brothers—vocalist Josh Kiszka, guitarist Jake Kiszka and bassist/keyboardist Sam Kiszka—as well as drummer Danny Wagner. Together they have performed across multiple continents, sold over 3.5 million records worldwide, and performed on late-night television shows such as “Saturday Night Live,” “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”