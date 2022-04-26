Gregory Allicar Museum of Art Invites Visitors to “Communities in Common”

On the last Wednesday in April, the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art (GAMA) will present a free, after-hours open house designed to welcome visitors of all ages into the museum space.

The event, titled Communities in Common: An Evening at the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art, will feature light refreshments, special access to current exhibitions, and a unique opportunity to learn more about Colorado State University’s (CSU) art museum. Community members are invited to stop by GAMA’s Robert W. Hoffert Learning Center, located in the University Center for the Arts (UCA), any time between 5 pm and 7:30 pm on Wednesday, April 27.

The open house is free and open to all. Communities in Common is organized by Justin Burry, an Arts Management master’s student at CSU’s Leadership, Entrepreneurship, Arts Advocacy, and the Public (LEAP) Institution for the Arts. “Alongside institutions like the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery and the Museum of Art Fort Collins, the Colorado State University system offers an assortment of cultural spaces throughout its campus,” says Burry. “The purpose of my event is to draw attention to one of these spaces: the Gregory Allicar Museum of Art. Fort Collins offers a variety of cultural institutions and resources for interested parties, and I want to ensure that GAMA is routinely considered as one of the region’s go-to destinations.”

The Gregory Allicar is a cornerstone of CSU’s arts initiatives, with a diverse and growing collection of more than 5,000 works of art in more than 10,000 square feet of gallery space. The museum is augmented by teaching facilities and an additional 4,000 square feet of collection storage and exhibition preparation spaces, and is accredited by the American Alliance of Museums, one of fewer than 4% of museums in the nation with the distinction. GAMA is dedicated to educational vitality, embracing all audiences, and to honoring a diversity of artmaking across time periods, geographies, and cultures.

The Gregory Allicar Museum’s permanent collection includes objects in a variety of media including ceramics, decorative arts, painting, photography, print, sculpture, and textiles. Visitors to Communities in Common will have after-hours access to the permanent Hartford-Tandstad Collection galleries, the

African Collection gallery, and current exhibitions: Black Art at CSU: Building a Presence, organized in partnership with CSU’s Black/African-American Cultural Center and ACT Human Rights Film Festival; Dead & Lost in Detroit: A Graphic Novel by Carl Wilson, curated by Mary Crow, Emeritus Professor of English at CSU and former poet laureate of Colorado; and Survivance, curated by students in ART 317: Native North American Art History under the guidance of Emily Moore, Associate Professor of Art History and Associate Curator of American Art at GAMA.

GAMA is located on the first floor of the UCA at 1400 Remington Street, at the southeast edge of CSU’s Fort Collins campus. Accessible entrances can be found at the Griffin Lobby Entrance near the Warhol

Soup Can sculpture, with wheelchair accessible parking spaces on Remington Street, or by entering through the museum’s sculpture garden from the alley to the east. Free parking is available on the street surrounding the UCA and paid parking is available in the lot on the west side of College Avenue.

GREGORY ALLICAR MUSEUM OF ART invites individuals to engage with art and each other to inspire fresh perspectives and wonder. The museum is a catalyst for visual literacy and critical thinking that instills a passion for learning. For updated museum information, go to artmuseum.colostate.edu.