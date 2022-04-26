CDBG Program Honors Fair Housing Month in April

To bring awareness to fair housing practices in Colorado and across the nation, the Weld County Board of County Commissioners proclaimed April as Fair Housing Month.

“Fair housing is a right shared by all Weld County residents,” said Scott James, Weld County Commissioner Chair. “We must continue to work to remove housing discrimination in all its forms, and letting residents know more about the act, provisions, and history only helps further this undertaking.”

To promote fair housing practices, the Weld County Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program encourages homeowners and renters to be aware of their rights under the National Fair Housing Law. This law, passed in 1969 by President Lyndon B. Johnson, prohibits discrimination against any person based on race, color, religion, gender, disability, familial status, or national origin when selling, renting, or financing a home or apartment unit. Colorado’s laws include additional non-discrimination categories, such as marital status, ancestry, and creed.

Fair housing information along with best practices will be showcased on Weld County Government’s Facebook and Twitter pages throughout April.

Learn more about Weld County’s CDBG program.