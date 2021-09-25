This Halloween Experience Chilling Tales From Colorado’s Past Next to a Warm Fire

Leah Casper | LuneAseas

Headless ghosts, flesh-eating blue mist, shape-shifting witches, and cave-dwelling elves haunt the hillsides and desert of Colorado. Our wandering poets and storytellers have traveled across the Colorado Mountain sides and deserts collecting legends and lore to write down and tell. Discover the chilling tales they find next to a warm fire and handcrafted libations. Each legend is told around a roaring fire with original compositions, live music, light and shadow dance, ballet, theatre, and moving visuals.

Enter a world where you are greeted with live music, movement performers, and hot cider as you are led on a darkly fantastical hike to a customized fire pit and black box theater designed and created by installation artists.

LuneAseas brings you 6 new stories of myth and truth with live music, dancing, drinks, and more!

Some stories include themes and visuals that may be graphic in nature. Parental discretion is advised.

This event is outdoors and LuneAseas cannot give refunds for missed events.

Based on true stories of hauntings, murder, and the supernatural from Colorado Grim Mountain Legends runs Friday and Saturday, October 8 – 23 with live music and performance at 6:30 pm and show at 7 pm.

Director Leah Casper’s take on the show: “These immersive campfire stories will debut new works and collaborations from professional circus and movement and music artists from Northern Colorado and beyond. Featuring LuneAseas signature style of high-level modern dance, blended with physical theatre and shadow movement that’s created alongside original music.” On a secluded homestead in northeast Fort Collins this 90-minute event will feature handcrafted libations, interactive art installations and performances. LuneAseas encourages audience members to wear warm clothes, bring a chair, and their most creative mask and win some LuneAseas’ swag. The location will be made available upon reservation.

This event has been made possible by LuneAseas, the City of Fort Collins Fort Fund, Lemmon Staggs Homestead, and generous friends and donors.

For more information and to reserve tickets www.luneaseas.org

—————————— —————————— —————————— —————————— ———-

LuneAseas is a non-profit performance incubation team using classic and contemporary literary sources, modern dance, performance art, experimental theater, and multimedia visuals that create memorable experiences for audiences from all walks of life.