High Country Beverage to Become the Malt Beverage Partner for Blue Arena 

Colorado’s premier distributor, High Country Beverage has signed a 5-year deal to become the Malt Beverage partner for Blue Arena. Under the terms of the new deal created and executed by OVG Global Partnerships, High Country Beverage and participating partners’ branding and signage will be visible throughout the newly renovated upper concourse and inner bowl starting October 1. The Voodoo Ranger Lounge will be one of the most prominent locations allowing fans to enjoy the primary tenant team the Colorado Eagles. With enhanced visuals, signage, and lighting this Lounge places fans right on top of the action in this open to all ticket holders’ space.

Voodoo Ranger Lounge

“We are tremendously excited to welcome High Country Beverage to our home arena and into the Colorado Eagles family of partners,” said Eagles president Ryan Bach. “Our fans are going to love the new offerings that this partnership will bring, with a primary focus being placed on enhancing their gameday experience. With a long list of fantastic brands, High Country Beverage will deliver the best in both quality and variety to our fan base.” Part of the multi-year deal with High Country Beverage includes Coors Light becoming the official beer of the Colorado Eagles and is set to begin on October 20 as the Eagles take on Grand Rapids at their first home game at Blue Arena. Coors Lights branding will be visible at the new Grab n’ Go market located at the top of the stairs on the upper concourse. Fans will be able to grab a refreshing Coors Light and go right to their seats.

Coors Light Grab ‘N’ Go Market

“We are absolutely thrilled and honored to become the Malt Beverage partner for Blue Arena” Bryce Kopperud VP of Sales and Marketing shared. “As the official domestic beer of the Colorado Eagles with Coors Light and Craft Partnership with New Belgium, we can hardly contain our excitement about joining the incredible tradition that’s been established in Northern Colorado. The Colorado Eagles and Blue Arena represent not just sports, but a sense of community, passion, and togetherness through a multitude of events. We’re looking forward to being a part of this journey and contributing to the electrifying atmosphere that you create for fans and families alike.” This multi-year deal with High Country Beverage and participating partners such as New Belgium, Modelo, and other popular malt beverages will transform the fan experience. “Partnering with a family owned / Colorado based organization that aligns with our customer’s brand preferences was a natural fit” Keller Taylor, GM of Blue Arena / RVP for OVG 360 shares. “We’re excited to showcase the over $5M investment made by Larimer County in the interior of the seating bowl but also enhance the customer experience by transforming the concourse into a more desirable destination while in the venue.”

About High County Beverage 970-622-8444, or visit us online at High Country Beverage is an independent Colorado family owned and operated beer distributor known for product quality and outstanding customer service. They proudly represent over 300 brands of the finest local, craft, domestic and imported malt beverages from around the world. For more information about High Country Beverage, please call, or visit us online at www.highcountrybeverage.com