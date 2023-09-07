Horsetooth Fest / 5 Schedule Released

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

A Confluence of Music, Film, and Unity in Northern Colorado

Horsetooth Fest has unfolded the curtains on their latest extravaganza: Horsetooth Fest / 5, also known as HF/5.

Spanning four exhilarating days, HF/5 assures attendees a mesmerizing experience, intricately weaving together music, film, and spirited community events. The gala commences with a “Prelude at Elizabeth Hotel,” spotlighting artists 2MX2 and Write-Minded, and surges ahead with days packed with elite local talents, headlined by the renowned Flobots.

“This year’s HF/5 encapsulates more than just mesmerizing tunes and cinematic experiences. It epitomizes community spirit, celebrating Fort Collins’ rich tapestry of cultural artistry and its boundless horizons,” conveyed John Hunt, Horsetooth Fest Co-Founder.

Key festival highlights include:

● Electrifying performances at an array of venues such as The Elizabeth Hotel, Old Town Square, The Stone Room, and Masonic Temple Sept 8-10.

● The opulent Black Tie Gala at The Elizabeth Hotel, an impeccable blend of elegance with HF/5’s pulsating beats.

Horsetooth Fest / 5, in alliance with Blast N Scrap , proudly offers young filmmakers at the Fight the Stigma Festival the filmmaking tools and mentorship they crave. They’ll harness this opportunity to learn from industry trailblazers, capturing musical highlights that define the event. For those attending Blast N Scrap’s Fight the Stigma’s Saturday fundraiser at the Lyric and donating $40 or more, HF/5 will present a free Sunday event tickets in a collaborative “Stand in Solidarity” initiative.

“Our vision with Horsetooth Fest has always been to foster and celebrate Fort Collins’ vibrant essence, and our partnership with Blast N Scrap amplifies that vision. The simultaneous events only accentuate the town’s unrelenting desire to gather in celebration, and we invite everyone to partake in these festivities,” remarked Jesse Nyander, Horsetooth Fest Co-Founder.

While the Old Town Square plays host to a free (donation-suggested) experience on Saturday – an enticing teaser of HF/5’s magic – the film screenings, the show-stopping Flobots concert, and performances at various venues are exclusive, ticketed events. The team views the Old Town Square segment as a tantalizing public offering, beckoning attendees to further explore the grandeur of Horsetooth Fest / 5 in its entirety.

For an in-depth peek into Horsetooth Fest / 5, its itinerary, and ticketing choices, please visit horsetoothfest.com

About Horsetooth Fest

Founded on the principles of community, creativity, and collaboration, Horsetooth Fest is a festival experience that celebrates the vibrant tapestry of Northern Colorado’s creative scene. Each year, our festival seeks to elevate the voices of local talents, provide a platform for artistic expression, and create a space where the community can come together in celebration. Our partnership with organizations like Blast N’ Scrap underscores our commitment to foster growth, mentorship, and unity in the arts. As we embark on our fifth year, our vision remains clear: to make HF/5 the paramount festival experience within the region and beyond, uniting audiences and artists in unforgettable moments of joy and discovery around Film, Tech, Art, and Music.