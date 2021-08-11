Independent Silent Film Festival 2.0 

LuneAseas is ringing out the summer at The Lyric Cinema with the 2nd Annual Silent Film Festival.

“Like a music video, but instead of the video being driven by the music, the composition of the music is driven by the movement in the video.”

Last summer during the height of the global pandemic and the entertainment industry shut down, LuneAseas teamed with over 30 different artists to create a socially distant way for artists to continue to create and for audiences to continue to enjoy the performing arts. This year LuneAseas, in partnership with The Lyric Cinema, Bohemian Foundation, and Fort Fund, is bringing together up to 12 new collaborative films and an evening of live composition.

Last year’s audience raved: ”LuneAseas has successfully pulled together a fun creative event that can be enjoyed safely;” ”Sometimes I can’t tell what came first, the music or the movement. These collaborations are truly remarkable.”

The festival will premier 12 new short films and works Including Denver artists: Evolving Doors Dance, In the Wings, Ascential Dance, Life/Art Dance; national artists, Andie Mock, Jordan Kriston (formerly of Pilobolus), and Northern Colorado artists, Natalie Scarlet, Emma Kimball, Jeremy Woodard, Front Range Contemporary Ballet Company, Dance Express with music from Dave Heumann (of Arbouretum), Cipriano Ortega, High Fiction, Julianne Mason, and more. The Trytones, and Adam Bodine will be creating live soundtracks to classic silent films to open the festival. The Independent Silent Film Festival will open at the Lyric August 27 and will be available online August 28 — September 28. For tickets and more information, go to: www.luneaseas.org/ silentfilmfest2

LuneAseas is a non-profit performance incubation team using classic and contemporary literary sources, modern dance, performance art, experimental theater and multimedia visuals that create memorable experiences for audiences from all walks of life.