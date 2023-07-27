Indulge in Exquisite Culinary Delights at The Centennial Public House: Downtown Greeley’s Newest Modern Pub Experience

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. Click to Donate

Centennial Hospitality Group has announced the grand opening of its latest culinary venture, The Centennial Public House, located at 819 9th St. in downtown Greeley. As the newest addition to Centennial Hospitality Group’s portfolio, which includes popular establishments like Wing Shack, Luna’s Tacos & Tequila, and Sexy Sammies, The Centennial Public House promises to deliver a unique pub experience that revolves around elevated food, complemented by handcrafted cocktails and a warm neighborhood atmosphere.

Nestled within a historic building that radiates charm and character, The Centennial Public House pays homage to Greeley’s rich heritage while offering a modern twist on pub fare.

Stepping into the doors, you’ll find a beautifully designed interior that’s inviting and leads to a cozy ambiance. The Centennial Public House is the perfect destination to gather with friends, savor quality time with family, or simply relax with your crew.

The Centennial Public House’s scratch kitchen, led by Chef Chris Wornowitz, offers a menu of comfort pub classics and crave-able plates to share, drawing inspiration from traditional and contemporary flavors. The kitchen team’s expertise and passion for gastronomy are evident in every scratch-crafted dish, making it a haven for food lovers seeking a fresh take on American pub classics. Get ready to indulge in seriously scrumptious entrees like minced smoked

lamb and beef shepherd’s pie or the all-time favorite fish and chips. For the adventurous foodies, try the mouth-watering shareable like house-made ricotta, smoked wings, or mussels in red sauce.

The Centennial Public House’s carefully curated beverage program complements the exceptional food. The pub takes pride in its handcrafted cocktails, local brews, and thoughtfully curated wine list. The creative bar team has designed a drink lineup that perfectly complements the delectable culinary creations, so you can indulge in some serious sipping and savoring.

“We are incredibly excited to bring The Centennial Public House to the Downtown Greeley community,” said Brian Seifried, President of Centennial Hospitality Group. “Our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional culinary experiences in Downtown Greeley has driven us to create a space where our guests can enjoy exceptional food and drink and forge unforgettable memories.”

The Centennial Public House officially opened its doors on Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Operating hours for the grand opening will be Wednesday through Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Sundays from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Guests can expect outstanding service, an inviting atmosphere paired with excellent food and drink. For updates, promotions, and more information, visit The Centennial Public House’s website at www.thecentennial.co or on FB and Instagram @thecentennialpub.